Combining for $222,546,678 in Income, LeBron James Led Team USA Hypothetical for 2024 Has Shaquille O’Neal Excited Following World Cup Disappointment

The Anthony Edwards-led USA team was highly touted to bring back the Gold medal from the recently concluded FIBA World Cup. Following the 2019 World Cup’s Quarterfinals exit, this year’s roster was a relatively well-constructed one, expected to emerge victorious in the tournament in the Philippines. Unfortunately, losses against Lithuania, Germany, and Canada have resulted in Steve Kerr’s boys ending up 4th in the International competition. Following the disappointing finish, Shaquille O’Neal revealed his desire to watch a star-studded roster led by LeBron James represent the nation at the 2024 Olympic Games, reclaiming America’s hegemony in the basketball world.

Apart from the odd loss against Jonas Valanciunas’ Lithuania, Team USA was looking strong enough to win it all. However, after missing out on Brandon Ingram’s services, the team fell to Dennis Schroder’s Germany in the semifinal bout. Additionally, the team suffered a tough overtime loss to Canada for the bronze medal after Dillon Brooks decided to erupt for a 39-point outing.

Shaquille O’Neal wants a LeBron James-led star-studded roster representing Team USA

Following the disappointment in Manila, several pundits and analysts are demanding the best players in the NBA to suit up for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Olympics. Shaquille O’Neal is among the many who have expressed their desire to have the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and other premier superstars on the Paris-bound team next year. The combined NBA salary of the proposed USA ‘Redeem Team’ has been estimated to be a staggering $222,546,678.

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared the proposed list of players on his Instagram. The starting lineup – James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Devin Booker- alone, of this hypothetical roster, is set to earn almost a quarter billion dollars in the upcoming NBA campaign. As of today, the five megastars have a combined 52 All-Star selections, 43 All-NBA selections, 11 rings, seven MVPs, and seven scoring titles.

The bench is by no means anything to laugh at. Damian Lillard, Anthony Edward, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Aaron Gordon, and Paul George would beat any team in the world any day. It goes without saying that this hypothetical squad will be one of the best USA teams in modern basketball if really compiled. However, the lack of enthusiasm among NBA stars for International play might stop this from happening.

Shaq’s reaction when Team USA suffered a semifinal loss against Germany

Dennis Schroder’s 17-point, 9-assist outing against Team USA was enough to lead the German squad to a 113-111 win. As soon as the final buzzer went off, NBA Twitter couldn’t fathom Team USA losing.

Shaq was among the many social media users who had a tough reaction to the loss. Using a reference – Dam Gina – from Martin Lawrence’s sitcom, O’Neal disclosed being in shock.

From blowing a 16-point lead against the Americans during the exhibition game to defeating them in the semifinals, Germany certainly has a lot to be proud of. Especially after defeating Serbia in the World Cup Final.