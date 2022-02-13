“Joel Embiid goes Godzilla on the 6″10′ Jarrett Allen”: The Philly center becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 40-point triple-double in franchise history

Sixers MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid posterizes Jarrett Allen, making him a top nominee for dunk of the year.

The last 48 hours have been nothing but great for basketball fans in Philadelphia. The Sixers organization finally ended the Ben Simmons saga, acquiring the scoring machine James Harden. To top this all, Joel Embiid had a monster performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, getting the W at home.

The Cameroon native had a 40-point triple-double against the dominant Cavs team. Embiid was 11-for-22 from the field and 80% from the 3-point line. The atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center was buzzing with energy. Fans in Philly were already wearing their Harden jerseys.

There was a welcome video for Harden played during the Sixers-Cavs game. The arrival of the three-time scoring champion, coupled with Embiid having an MVP caliber season, has made the Philly team a championship contender.

Embiid’s performance against the Cavs validated his case for this year’s MVP even further. The Philly center became the first since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 40-point triple-double in franchise history since 1968.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid posterizing Jarrett Allen.

Embiid continues to show us why he may go down as one of the most skilled big men in NBA history. The five-time All-Star is currently leading the league in scoring. Embiid was a walking highlight reel in the game against the Cavs on Saturday night.

The Process threw down the hammer on the 6″10′ Jarrett Allen, taking everyone by surprise.

JOEL EMBIID DUNK OF THE YEAR, NO QUESTIONS ASKED | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/KkcY6abCMu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 13, 2022

EMBIID THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER ON JARRETT ALLEN 🔨 😱 pic.twitter.com/6idJiQvsUt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2022

Joel Embiid tonight: 40 PTS

14 REB

10 AST

3 STL

4-5 3P It’s the first 40-point triple-double by a Sixer since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. pic.twitter.com/BUgjnkGY73 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2022

Over his last 25 games, Joel Embiid has scored 831 points in 823 minutes. He is the 5th player in the shot-clock era to average 1 point per minute over a 25-game span, joining – Stephen Curry

– James Harden

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Wilt Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/51elMWphZ5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2022

Joel Embiid with the POSTER slam over Allen! 🔨pic.twitter.com/5AsvmTFEg5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2022

In what it seems, Embiid has revenge on his mind for not winning the MVP award last season. The seven-foot center is changing the notion of big men can’t shoot.