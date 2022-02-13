Basketball

“James Harden doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life”: Kevin Durant finally breaks his silence on his former teammate leaving Brooklyn

"James Harden doesn't owe anybody an explanation, this is his life": Kevin Durant finally breaks his silence on his former teammate leaving Brooklyn
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I love Isaiah Thomas, I have talked with him often since he left": Brad Stevens still might add the veteran point guard in the open roster spot of the Celtics
Next Article
"The NBA celebrated for weeks for Stephen Curry, but no one batted an eye for LeBron James!": FS1 Analyst Nick Wright wants more recognition for the King as he becomes the league's all-time leading scorer, crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
NBA Latest Post
"Joel Embiid goes Godzilla on the 6"10' Jarrett Allen": The Philly center becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 40-point triple-double in franchise history
“Joel Embiid goes Godzilla on the 6″10′ Jarrett Allen”: The Philly center becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 40-point triple-double in franchise history

Sixers MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid posterizes Jarrett Allen, making him a top nominee for dunk…