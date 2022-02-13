“James Harden doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life”: Kevin Durant finally breaks his silence on his former teammate leaving Brooklyn

NBA superstar Kevin Durant shares his thoughts on James Harden leaving Brooklyn. KD believes his former Nets teammate doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

The NBA had a blockbuster trade planned for us with a few hours left for the trade deadline. Though rumors of James Harden wanting out were doing the rounds, many felt it was too late. However, the unpredictable nature of the NBA was once again on display.

To everyone’s surprise, the Nets and Sixers managed to pull off a deal, which would send Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons. According to several reports, Harden was fed-up with his role on the Nets. The Beard had expressed his displeasure over Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy.

Some reports suggest that Harden and Kevin Durant weren’t on the best of terms. According to NBA Central, before KD’s injury, there were instances where the two former MVPs hardly spoke. The two superstars conflicted on multiple fronts, including the team’s culture.

Also read: “I love Isaiah Thomas, I have talked with him often since he left”: Brad Stevens still might add the veteran point guard in the open roster spot of the Celtics

During a recent media interaction, Durant would address Harden leaving Brooklyn, saying that the latter didn’t owe anyone an explanation.

Kevin Durant gives his reaction to James Harden leaving the Nets.

KD and Harden teamed up for the second time in their careers in Brooklyn, their first partnership being in Oklahoma as young rookies. The two joined forces midway through the 2020-21 season, forming one of the best offensive teams, boasting Durant, Harden, and Irving.

There hadn’t been a better offensive team assembled in the history of all American sports, like the Nets. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, with the Big 3 playing a mere total of sixteen games together. Injuries and COVID protocols played a big hurdle in robbing the hoop fans of witnessing basketball greatness on the hardwood.

Harden, who had come to Brooklyn to win a championship, found himself in a lurch and wanted to capitalize on the few years left of his prime. Contrary to Durant and Irving, Harden is yet to add a championship ring to his career. Thus Harden demanded a trade from the Nets.

During a recent press conference, Durant gave his views on Harden getting what he wanted.

“James doesn’t has to explain anything to anybody, he’s his own man. He makes his decisions on his career by himself, he doesn’t owe anybody any explanation and I wasn’t looking for one. I’m just glad we got this thing done. Now we’re able to move forward and get away from this noise of what may happen, so I’m glad we could push through that. James doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, this is his life.”

Kevin Durant shares his thoughts on James Harden’s departure from the Nets. pic.twitter.com/TMJoMJtdA9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 13, 2022

Also read: “An ecstatic Daryl Morey receives James Harden at the airport”: The city of Philadelphia welcomes The Beard with open arms with his new jersey #no.1 already being on display

As Durant had said earlier, everyone got what they wanted. However, NBA fans only wish they could have got to see more from the Nets Big 3.