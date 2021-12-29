Basketball

“Joel Embiid has been carrying the team while Ben Simmons sits at home throwing a tantrum”: NBA Twitter commends the Sixers MVP for his incredible performances over the past few games

“Joel Embiid has been carrying the team while Ben Simmons sits at home throwing a tantrum”: NBA Twitter commends the Sixers MVP for his incredible performances over the past few games
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"In a throwback clip, Isiah Thomas calls Michael Jordan the best he has ever seen": The Pistons legend puts his Airness ahead of Magic Johnson
Next Article
"I go home after every race with a smile on my face" - Carlos Sainz in love with the Prancing Horse as he looks his cement his status as a Ferrari great
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons shows up when I google Shanghai Sharks!": NBA Reddit reacts to disgruntled Sixers star being memed even by search engine giants now
“Ben Simmons shows up when I google Shanghai Sharks!”: NBA Reddit reacts to disgruntled Sixers star being memed even by search engine giants now

Ben Simmons has been out of NBA action for nearly half an entire season now.…