“Joel Embiid has been carrying the team while Ben Simmons sits at home throwing a tantrum”: NBA Twitter commends the Sixers MVP for his incredible performances over the past few games

Joel Embiid has been in terrific form for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 33.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over the last 5 games.

With Ben Simmons sidelined for the 2021-2022 campaign, a lot of the team’s load has fallen onto the shoulders of Joel Embiid. And even though the Sixers did go through their fair share of injuries and COVID scares, behind the leadership of their Cameroonian big man, they have had a solid >.500 18-16 record, placing them 6th in the Eastern Conference.

After missing out most of November because of the league’s health and safety protocols, JoJo has had quite an incredible performance in December. And on Tuesday night, the 2021 NBA MVP Finalist had yet another huge performance in Philly’s 114-109 win over the Raps. The 4-time All-Star finished the night with a 36-point, 11-rebounds double-double on an efficient 68.8/66.7/85.7 shooting splits.

His recent performance was his 4th straight double-double performance, with the 76ers winning 3 out of those games. It was Joel’s 9th 30-point game of the season, tied with DeMar DeRozan and Donovan Mitchell, trailing the likes of 7 other offensive maestros.

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid puts up outstanding number over the past few games

Over the past 5 games, Embiid has been playing on a whole different level altogether. Since 17th December, Embiid has been putting up 33.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

As soon as his stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter showered Embiid with compliments.

MVP if the media wasn’t racist — Jake BLM (@BadName1234) December 29, 2021

Best center in basketball — Nick Burns (@nickburns_11) December 29, 2021

While that bum Ben Simmons is at home throwing a tantrum, JoJo has been carrying Philly. Killing it on the court! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 29, 2021

Embiid playing like himself again. You love to see it — LLDT🕊(7-8)(17-16) (@SquintsJrr) December 29, 2021

Embiid is currently putting up an All-NBA level of performance. Averaging 26 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks, Joel Embiid has truly been unstoppable, to say the least.