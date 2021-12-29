“Russell Westbrook had a near quadruple-double with turnovers!”: NBA Twitter reacts to star guard’s triple-double performance against the Houston Rockets

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double versus the Rockets, ending the night with an impressive 24-12-10 game. However, NBA Twitter was quick to point out he had 7 turnovers in the process.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been nothing short of underwhelming this season. They currently have a 17-18 record, placing them as the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. One of the reasons for their abysmal start to the season has been their star guard Russell Westbrook, whose level of play has been below par.

Basketball aficionados have accused Russell Westbrook of giving more weightage to stats than winning a game. However, Russ actually seems to think that he has been playing well. While that is debatable, a look at his recent games shows that he isn’t wrong. In fact, his most recent game makes Westbrook’s statement a lot easier to digest.

The former MVP had an impressive night against the Houston Rockets, finishing the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists. While his stats look All-Star-like, it is also important to note that he also did have 7 turnovers to his name. In addition, he shot 2/6 from the free-throw line, which is a measly 33.3%.

Moreover, the 9x All-Star had a series of lowlights on the day. Just look at a few plays here:

Russell Westbrook with the worst bank attempt of all time cry 😭pic.twitter.com/i5nE210nxj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2021

Russell Westbrook vs. NBA Rims Episode #31

Winner: NBA RIMS Scoreboard:

Westbrook: 15

NBA Rims: 16 Full thread➡️ https://t.co/KyrOpKruiN pic.twitter.com/bURr25qGdv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 29, 2021

These lowlights certainly had NBA Twitter ablaze, who were also quick to point out his 7 turnovers. What else did they say? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 36,000 points”: The Lakers superstar carried the depleted purple and gold team against the Rockets with some aid from Russell Westbrook

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook lowlights compilation against the Houston Rockets.

Russell Westbrook had an impressive outing against the Houston Rockets, recording a triple-double in the process. In fact, even LeBron James even ended the night with a triple-double, leading the Purple and Gold to a win over the Rockets.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook BOTH get triple-doubles in the Lakers’ win over the Rockets 😤 LeBron: Russ: 32 points 24 points

11 rebounds 12 rebounds

11 assists 10 assists 11-of-19 FG 10-of-17 FG pic.twitter.com/GTilOuplem — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2021

Westbrook nearly ended with a quadruple-double with turnovers, finishing the night with 7. NBA Twitter was quick to point this out. Moreover, many were defending Russ, saying one has to praise him when he plays well. Here are a few reactions:

Almost quadruple double with the turnovers — Slightly Depressed Pels Fan (@CameronDerbys16) December 29, 2021

We’re used to it over here, he’s good for a couple of those a game.. — JENOBE ⚪ (@JenobeOne) December 29, 2021

doesn’t matter as long him has triple double then “okay” Lol — Henza sigit putra (@henza_putra) December 29, 2021

Also Read: “LeBron James leads the NBA in 30-point games this season, despite playing only 23 games”: The soon to be 37-year old is on his way to eclipsing Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time scorer