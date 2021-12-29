“Stephen Curry reached the 3k 3-pointers mark, and also tied himself for knocking down 3-pointers in 157 consecutive games”: NBA Twitter applauds the GSW MVP for achieving stellar feats vs the Nuggets

Knocking down 5 three-pointers in the Warriors’ 89-86 loss to the Nuggets, Stephen Curry becomes the first person in NBA history to reach the 3,000 3-pointers mark.

At this point in time, there is no denying that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever witnessed. Over the course of his distinguished career, the Golden State Warriors MVP has redefined the way the sport is played and has had broken several records while achieving incredible feats with the way he uses the three-point line.

Earlier this past month, Steph achieved arguably the most prestigious 3-point record ever. The Baby-Faced Assassin surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) for the all-time 3-point record. And the 2-time MVP has been showing absolutely no signs of slowing anytime soon.

Just a few weeks after clinching the all-time 3-point record, Curry, against the Nuggets, has clinched two other stunning feats. On his way to scoring 23 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds, while knocking down 5 3-pointers, Chef Curry is now the only player in history to reach the 3,000 3-pointers made mark.

No. 3,000 ✅

157-straight games with a triple ✅ Steph’s historic season rolls on. #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/vvWPDtxz4d — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2021

The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter has also knocked down a three-pointer in 157 consecutive games, tying his own NBA record. Playing the Nuggets again on 30th December, Stephen will aim to create yet another new NBA record.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry achieves 2 incredible 3-pointers feats in a single game

As soon as Wardell’s Tuesday night’s heroics went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Stephen Curry’s legacy is on the line and he not even at double digits heading into the 3rd quarter🚶🏾‍♂️… don’t EVER compare Steph to KD, Lebron, or Giannis…EVER AGAIN💯💯 — JAY® (@JayLGK) December 29, 2021

3️⃣💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/3GIkMCS1HI — El Sleepy Floyd aka FLOSSY BEAR 😴💎🐻 (@ElSleepyFloyd) December 29, 2021

Stephen Curry is in the midst of yet another MVP-type campaign. Averaging 27.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game, Curry is leading the GSW to a league-best 27-7 record. It’s safe to say that the Warriors will keep witnessing this kind of success if Steph continues to play on this elite level.