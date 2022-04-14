“Joel Embiid is a 7-foot Kobe Bryant”: Sixers teammate Georges Niang applauds the Cameroon native’s scoring and leadership abilities crowning him the MVP

Sixers forward Georges Niang gives teammate Joel Embiid the ultimate compliment, comparing him to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The 2021-22 season has been a landmark year for Joel Embiid, who recently became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 to win the scoring title. The Cameroon native is one of the most skilled bigs to ever step on the hardwood.

Embiid gave the hoop fans in Philly something to cheer about, who found themselves in the midst of the Ben Simmons controversy. The Process has emerged as one of the front runners for the MVP for the second consecutive season, with many already crowning him.

The Sixers center’s ability to score has earned him comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal. Embiid is one of the few big men that can score from all ends of the floor, having a great mid-range and 3-point game.

During a recent podcast, Sixers teammate Georges Niang made his case for Embiid to be the MVP over Nikola Jokic. Niang felt Embiid took the onus of the team amid the controversies and COVID protocols.

Georges Niang compares Joel Embiid’s scoring abilities to Kobe Bryant.

Currently the 4th seed in the eastern conference, the Sixers are looking to capitalize on Embiid’s phenomenal season. The Sixers have two scoring champions in The Process and The Beard. Though Harden has hit a slump, he excels in other aspects of his point guard role.

Embiid has been filling up the stat sheet, averaging 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.5 BPG. The former Kansas player is shooting close to 50% from the field and 37.1% from the 3-point line. For his size, Embiid is a phenomenal free-throw shooter at 81.4%.

Recently, Sixers teammate Niang addressed why Embiid should win the MVP over The Joker. According to Niang, Embiid’s ability to keep the team afloat despite the COVID strike and the drama makes him the ultimate candidate to win the award.

Niang even went as far as comparing Embiid to the Black Mamba due to his ability to score. This shall really make Embiid feel special, having his name in the same breath as Kobe, a top 5 scorer of all time.

Nonetheless, Embiid has a long way to go when it comes to winning as many titles and MVPs as Kobe. Though there is no doubt that The Process has the potential to be an all-time great.