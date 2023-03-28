“Joel Embiid is Ducking That Smoke”: Kendrick Perkins Goes Ballistic as ESPN’s “Showdown” Fails After 76ers Star is Ruled Out

When the media outlets do not get what they want, you can expect them to riot and be outraged. From furious takes on air to peddling their agenda through social media, there are many ways they can go about it. Tonight’s matchup between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic was supposed to be just that.

Except that it isn’t. The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid. And we for one can say with certainty that we saw this coming. The 76ers put him on the injury list just a day before the game and what’s more, Joel himself talked about fatigue and needed rest.

While it is crucial for players to rest and recuperate, the business that is the NBA, will not be happy about it. Of course, they will throw a tantrum.

And even analysts and media personalities were looking forward to this matchup. Just take a look at what Kendrick Perkins had to say and tell us if he is right.

“Joel Embiid is Ducking That Smoke”: Kendrick Perkins Goes Ballistic on Joel Embiid after 76ers rule him out vs the Nuggets

ESPN’s analysts and hosts were no less than furious when they found out that Joel Embiid would not appear for the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Why? Well because the analysts in their comfortable chairs will not be able to watch the two best players slug it out. Quite literally. As we approach the end of the season, players are far too tired and for those that are contending, rest is crucial. Also, health matters.

Players like Embiid who have historically not been fit need the rest. But leave it to Kendrick Perkins to make a tantrum on air. Just listen to what he had to say,

“Joel Embiid is ducking that smoke… You cannot sit out this game… When it comes down to these matchups, I have a vote (for MVP). I’m going to remember this moment.”.

Alright, Perk.

Playing Devil’s Advocate to Kendrick Perkins’ thoughts

Okay, let’s look at the flip side. Kendrick’s argument is that for someone who has been so vocal about the MVP award, they should feature in a marquee matchup.

We don’t necessarily agree, but it is important to play devil’s advocate to see both sides clearly. Perkins’ point is that the media lens will be distorted when players fail to show up for crucial matchups like this. We disagree.

Why should it be? Haven’t they worked hard enough to have given the media a firm opinion?

We are not thrilled to miss out on this either. But as the postseason looms, it is far more crucial that players stay healthy. Joel Embiid might not feature today but we would much rather see him fit and healthy for a deep run in the playoffs.

What do you think? Should players play every game? Is their rest for playoffs equally important?