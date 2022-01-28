“Joel Embiid is learning what a superstar is”: Charles Barkley and the NBA on TNT crew praise the Sixers superstar for his MVP campaign following another dominant performance

Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star Joel Embiid joined the Inside The NBA during a postgame interview. The crew seemed very impressed by his performance this season so far.

Nobody knew what to expect from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season since Ben Simmons deserted them. Despite this, they are currently 5th seeded in the Eastern Conference thanks to Joel Embiid.

Embiid is balling this season. Gone are those days when he was being criticized by the likes of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. He is now their pick for this year’s MVP. The Inside The NBA crew got a chance to talk to Joel after the Sixers’ victory over the LA Lakers.

After the interview, Charles said, “He is learning what a superstar is.” He further added, “making guys around you better, that’s when you become a superstar.”

Joel Embiid has a great chance at winning the MVP trophy

Embiid is averaging 28.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season so far. Joel had his 16th straight 25+ points game, which is the second-longest streak in the Sixers history (1st is Allen Iverson with 27).

Even though he missed some of the games this season due to Covid, he has still managed to jump to No.2 on KIA MVP Ladder right now. He scored 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the win against the Lakers.

His career-high scoring game happened this season against the Orlando Magic where he scored 50 points and 10 rebounds in just 27 minutes. Games like this and his consistent performance has earned him this year’s NBA All-Star Western Conference starter.

Joel had a fair shot at the MVP trophy last year but it got ruined due to injuries. As of now, it looks like Nikola Jokic is the one who can give him hard time winning that MVP trophy. Consistent performance and injuries will play a major role in the end result.

