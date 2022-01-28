“The difference between Joel Embiid and his soft partner is that he can take criticism without being a crybaby!”: Shaquille O’Neal destroys Ben Simmons in an epic rant while praising the Sixers MVP following his All-Star selection

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal demolishes Ben Simmons, explaining why he doesn’t have any admiration for the Australian star while lauding superstar Joel Embiid for making the All-Star team.

It’s no secret that Ben Simmons wants out of the Sixers following what transpired over the past few months. However, Philly isn’t going to deal him until they get the desired package in return. As a result, it looks like the 25-year-old will not suit up until he’s traded.

However, his absence hasn’t been felt as much as expected. The main reason for that is the MVP-type season that superstar Joel Embiid is having. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His impressive displays have earned him an All-Star starter berth.

Making his 5th #NBAAllStar appearance… Joel Embiid of the @sixers. Drafted as the 3rd pick in 2014 out of Kansas (originally from Cameroon), @JoelEmbiid is averaging 29.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG and 4.3 APG for the 76ers this season. pic.twitter.com/uujielMykl — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2022

“I’m just gonna go out there having fun… try to win and maybe be MVP.”@JoelEmbiid stops by to chat with @ALaForce after making his fifth all-star game. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/cuUYOKw3ya — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 28, 2022

In fact, The Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal was part of the NBA Tip-Off crew on TNT that made the official All-Star starter announcement, where he explained why Embiid should be respected while simultaneously criticizing his teammate Simmons. So, what exactly did Shaq say? Read on and find out…

Shaquille O’Neal bashed Ben Simmons for not being able to take criticism while praising Joel Embiid’s displays this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have a 29-19 record and are only 2 games behind the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. The reason for this is almost solely because of their superstar Joel Embiid. His recent impressive displays has elevated him right into the middle of the MVP conversation.

Recently, following Embiid’s All-Star announcement on TNT, Shaq was in awe of the Sixers big man. However, this time, he also explained why he has zero respect for his teammate Ben Simmons in a fierce rant –

“The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner is he can take criticism without being a crybaby and he still wants to play. Because me and Charles [Barkley], we’ve been on him. We tell him to his face what he needs to do. He didn’t cry, say ‘I want to be traded’ or complain about mistreatment, and that’s the difference. That’s why I like him and respect him. The other guy, I don’t respect.”

Shaq on Ben Simmons: “The difference between (Embiid) & his soft partner is he can take criticism without being a crybaby…Great players step up to the criticism & perform. So this other guy, I don’t respect him. I would get rid of him.” pic.twitter.com/0seElq1M6s — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 28, 2022

Yikes!

In fact, this isn’t the first time Shaquille O’Neal is bashing Ben Simmons. Just yesterday, he took a shot at the Australian guard while praising Joel Embiid.

However, this is in stark contrast to what the Lakers legend has said about the 3x All-Star in the past, where he admitted he had to be more sympathetic to Simmons’ mental health.

Hopefully, the Sixers can figure out this Ben Simmons situation as soon as possible. Otherwise, they risk losing some of Joel Embiid’s best years as a player, and possibly, an NBA championship.

