“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend

Danny Green gives Joel Embiid some huge praises, comparing the Sixers big man to former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Joel Embiid has simply been unguardable this 2021-2022 campaign. After a relatively silent first few weeks of this season, the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been a force to reckon with since November-end. The Cameroonian has been dropping 40-bombs on a nightly basis, making it look absolutely normal, and has even been averaging more points than minutes over the past few games.

In light of his jaw-dropping performance, JoJo has been receiving praises from his peers all year long. Recently, teammate Danny Green dished out some huge compliments to Joel. Apart from calling him “Shaq with footwork and a touch”, Green added:

“Other than the fact that he’s 7-foot-2, 300 pounds and nimble?” laughed Green. “He’s just a force that we’ve never seen before. He’s Shaq with footwork and a touch. We’ve never seen a big man with guard skills like him. Obviously, he puts the work in. Day in and day out watch the film, knows his personnel, knows who he’s playing against, and knows what he can get, or what advantages he has against something big that he’s playing against.”

#Sixers swingman Danny Green on teammate Joel Embiid, who’s expected to be named Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the fifth straight season tonight: “He’s Shaq with footwork and touch. We’ve never seen a big man with guard skills like him.” pic.twitter.com/DHyN9lNIec — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 27, 2022

“To see Joel Embiid handle the ball and move as well as he does is an anomaly”: Danny Green

No doubt, Joel has tremendously improved on a few aspects of his game. According to Danny, the 7-footer has been doing a better job with reading the double team and trusting his teammates.

“I think his biggest thing is that he’s improved on tremendously is reading the double teams and trusting his teammates more and more each game,” Green added. “Finding the reads, finding the right passes, making the right plays, to where other guys are in rhythm and able to help him make the game easier.”

Danny further stated how, at his size, it is unique how Joel is able to handle the ball as well.

“To have a big that does that? Yes,” Green finished. “Obviously, Timmy was capable, but he didn’t do it a lot, not as well. AD was capable, but he didn’t do it as much, but Joel, a guy that size to see him handle the ball as well as he does and move as well as he does is an anomaly.”

Averaging 29/10.8/4.3, Joel was selected for his fifth straight All-Star game. By the end of the season, JoJo could more than likely make it to his 4th All-NBA team and has a real shot at grabbing the MVP honors as well.