Basketball

“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend

“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It's definitely an honor, I would never, ever take that for granted": DeMar DeRozan on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years and giving a befitting reply to his haters
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend
“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend

Danny Green gives Joel Embiid some huge praises, comparing the Sixers big man to former…