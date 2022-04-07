“Joel Embiid is two points away from passing DeMar DeRozan!”: Sixers MVP needs to make one more point in the clutch to have the most clutch points in the 2022 NBA season

Joel Embiid is currently merely a point away from tying DeMar DeRozan in the most points scored in the clutch this season.

Joel Embiid hasn’t just been playing like an MVP candidate this NBA season. He’s been playing like the MVP and unfortunately for him, has quite the competition with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo hot on his tail. Regardless, of what happens, this is one of the best individual seasons from a Philadelphia 76er.

Perhaps the most impressive stat that has come from this season of Joel’s is the fact that he’s leading the league in attracting double teams on post-ups while also leading the league in scoring. With LeBron James most likely to not play any more games, the scoring title will come down to Giannis and Joel Embiid as they are separated by .5 ppg.

Another scoring statistic revolving around Embiid is the fact that he’s one of the best scorers in the clutch. Everything from nifty at-the-rim finishes to being impeccable from the left side of the floor, Embiid’s got it.

Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan are neck-and-neck for the clutch scoring title.

DeMar DeRozan has long been the ‘King of the Clutch’ this year, leading the league in clutch scoring a majority of the time. Joel Embiid has been hot on his trail throughout his season and with the season coming to a close in the next few days, it looks like it might be the All-NBA center’s last chance to surpass DeMar.

Despite attempting 13 less field goals in the clutch when compared to Embiid, he’s leading the league in clutch scoring as of April 7th, 2022 with 157 total points. The Cameroonian is one point shy and is at 156 with a FG% of 47.5%.

For Embiid to even pass him on this list, he’d have to have a game be within 5 points in the final 5 minutes of said game. With Philly’s next 3 games being Toronto, Pacers, and [Pistons, it’s safe to say at least one of those could go down to the wire.