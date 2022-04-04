“We deserved to win, that game was taken from us”: Cavaliers HC, JB Bickerstaff, goes off on Joel Embiid and James Harden’s continued free throw disparity

JB Bickerstaff is livid about how the free throw disparity between the Cavaliers and Sixers played out because of Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t exactly jockeying for a similar position in the Eastern Conference in tonight’s game but it did lead to Joel Embiid and company snagging an official spot in the Playoffs. The Cavs on the other hand, has almost certainly cemented their place in the play-in as they’re 2.5 GB from the 6th seed.

With the Cavaliers missing Jarrett Allen due to injury, having Joel Embiid dominant was practically a given. He finished the game with 44 points and 17 rebounds while going 12-26 from the field. James Harden, who hasn’t found a consistent rhythm on the offensive end, went 4-13 from the field and yet, finished with 21 points on the night.

The major talking point regarding the offensive firepower between Embiid and Harden is their frequent trips to the charity stripe. Both the Sixers superstars are in the top 3 of free throw attempts per game with Embiid attempting a whopping 11.8 a game and Harden going for about 8.4 a game.

JB Bickerstaff goes off on Joel Embiid and James Harden for their constant free throws.

JB Bickerstaff has done a phenomenal job with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season with Darius Garland running point and orchestrating a Playoff level offense for them. Unfortunate injuries to key players however, have led to them dropping in the standings.

Following the game tonight, Bickerstaff was livid about just how bad the free throw disparity was between both teams. According to him, the game was ‘taken’ from them and that it’s impossible to defend the free throw line.

“We deserved to win that game. That game was taken from us. We deserved to win it.”#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on tonight’s game against Philadelphia. He also said that “you can’t defend the free-throw line. That’s absurd.” — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 4, 2022

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that Joel Embiid and James Harden are great players, but says that they both know how to play the rules. Bickerstaff says that he wants consistency on both ends of the floor. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 4, 2022

For context, Joel Embiid attempting an incredible 20 free throws tonight and Harden had 12 of his own. Philly attempted 11 more free throws than the Cavaliers tonight. The game ended with both Joel and James attempting a pair of free throws.