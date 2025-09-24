Joel Embiid Pushing Through “Appropriate Fear” Is Key for Sixers to Go Over 42 Wins, Says Rachel Nichols

The 2025-26 NBA season is just about to begin and yet again, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be scratching their head for answers. Despite a disastrous 2024-25 season, the Sixers still have enough talent to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. However, their success remains contingent on the face of their franchise, Joel Embiid. NBA analyst Rachel Nichols highlights the one area that Embiid needs to overcome if Philadelphia has any hopes of a successful season.

Once Joel Embiid became an All-Star in the 2017-18 season, the Philadelphia 76ers became a perennial playoff force. They were able to clinch a postseason berth for seven consecutive seasons until last season. Out of those seven years, they recorded at least 43 wins each season, while reaching 50+ wins on four different occasions.

Despite their continuous success, the Sixers have failed to reach the Conference Finals in the Embiid era. At one point, it seemed that adding Paul George would be the missing key. Instead, injuries piled up and led to the Sixers finishing with a 24-58 record.

On the bright side, they received a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe. Regardless, the Sixers don’t seem to have extremely high expectations for the upcoming season. Their over/under for wins is currently at 42.5.

That said, in a recent episode of Sports Illustrated’s Open Floor, Chris Mannix and Rachel Nichols remained optimistic about the Sixers surpassing that number.

“I can’t bet on my phone here in California, but as soon as I get somewhere to bet on my phone, I am hammering the over,” Mannix proclaimed. “I think it’s completely over that line,” Nichols added.

The only thing that would jeopardize the Sixers’ chances is if Embiid is unable to be on the court. Last season was extremely disappointing since he appeared in just 19 games. In the 2023-24 season, he only played in 39 games. This has been a gradual fall from grace following his dominant MVP season in 2023.

In many instances, Embiid displayed fear of rushing back onto the court, even if he could play. Nichols points to that fear as a boulder which will prevent the Sixers from accomplishing anything worthwhile if not moved.

“You saw last season a real resistance, a hesitation to get on the court in those sort of 50/50, ‘Do I feel okay to play situations?’ Every single time, he would pull back and say, ‘No, no, I can’t play.’ I think he has to get over that hump of the fear, and it is an appropriate fear.” Nichols proclaimed.

She also reiterated a point made earlier in September revolving around the Sixers, which featured a reference to Top Gun. “It felt to me like Top Gun, where Tom Cruise sometimes was like, ‘No good, it’s no good,'” Nichols said.

As important as Embiid is, he isn’t the only domino to the Sixers’ success. Paul George will play a massive role. He didn’t do any favors for himself and the franchise by only appearing in 41 games. But he can easily make or break the Sixers’ hopes for a championship.

“How Paul George fits is the next most important domino,” Mannix declared. “In the limited time we saw him out there, I don’t think he ever looked comfortable playing with that group.”

George’s production is enough evidence to support Mannix’s claim. The nine-time All-Star averaged only 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Especially considering the Sixers invested over $200 million into George, they absolutely need him to perform at a higher level.