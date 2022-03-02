“Dwyane Wade and I didn’t have a conversation with Michael Jordan, just congratulated him”: LeBron James and D-Wade linked up with the Bulls legend after sweeping his Bobcats

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade linked up with Michael Jordan after sweeping the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2014 Playoffs.

Michael Jordan acquired the Charlotte Hornets, formerly known as the Bobcats, in 2010 as owner Bob Johnson announced he would be putting the team up for sale. Jordan would become the first former NBA player to become a majority owner in an NBA franchise.

Less than two months after Michael came on board, the Bobcats made their first Playoff appearance since 2002. Their 2010 Playoff berth saw them lose every single game they played in the postseason, losing in 4 in the first round to the Orlando Magic.

History would repeat itself in the last year of the Bobcats’ existence, with them getting swept by the Miami Heat in the opening round of the 2014 Playoffs, led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

This would be the last year that James and Wade would suit up together on the Heat and also the season preceding the Bobcats’ transformation into the Hornets.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade show love to Michael Jordan.

Following the Game 4 victory over the Bobcats, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both went over to Michael Jordan, who was sitting on the bench, to congratulate him on a great season. When asked by Rachel Nichols on what they talked about, James said there was no conversation, just an exchange of ‘congratulations’.

Jordan was fond of both the Heat superstars prior to this series, with him even vouching for Dwyane Wade to be heavily considered for league MVP in 2009. James would ultimately win the MVP that year however, earning his first ever league MVP honors,

The Bobcats could not hold a candle to the Heat’s offense during this series as the Heat posted up an offensive rating of 113.6 to the Bobcats’ 102.7. LeBron James got the job done in Game 4 by posting up 31 points.