Warriors Playoff Chances: How Many Wins Do Golden State Warriors Need To Make the Playoff/Play-In Tournament

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2022. Despite winning it all, most people did not expect the Warriors to replicate their success. There were many reasons listed, and the more the 2022-23 season progressed, those comments started looking more true.

Stephen Curry and co. have been absolutely baffling this season. They have one of the best home records in the NBA, but at the same time, also hold the worst road record. The Warriors touched the .500 mark 18 times this season.

Warriors lose in Memphis. 11th straight road loss. They’re now a perfectly balanced 29-7 at home and 7-29 on the road, bringing them to .500 for the 18th time this season. 1-1

2-2

3-3

10-10

11-11

13-13

14-14

18-18

20-20

21-21

22-22

23-23

24-24

26-26

28-28

29-29

30-30

36-36 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 19, 2023

Currently, they sit on the 6th seed with a 41-37 record. They’re 1.5 games behind the 4th-seeded Suns and two games ahead of the 10th-seeded Thunder. With four games left in the regular season, all possibilities are wide open for the defending champions.

What do the final four games look like for the Warriors?

The Warriors play three of their remaining four games on the road. That fact alone makes things tough for the defending champions. They faced the Spurs at home tonight. Dubs now head to Denver for their third and final matchup of the season. They then return home to face the Thunder, before playing their final two games on the road against the Kings and the Blazers.

While these games should all be wins for the Warriors, one can never know with this team. They’re very random and look like a different team every single night. The win over the Spurs at home tonight should be a big confidence booster, as well helped them tie the Clippers’ record. They’re on the 6th seed because of the Clippers holding the tie breaker.

Heading to Denver, things won’t be easy, but it all depends on whether Nikola Jokic is back from injury or not. After that, the Thunder are a young team with a chance to prove themselves, and they won’t miss a chance to ball out against the reigning champs.

Overall, more than their opponents, it depends on whether Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green can string a bunch of good games together and complement Steph on the court. According to tankathon.com, the Warriors have the 17th toughest remaining schedule, and now, hopefully the team can act the same way as well.

Playoff Picture:

The way the Warriors have played throughout the season has now put their final standings in jeopardy. Instead of controlling their own seeding, their place in the final standings now also depends on external factors.

The Warriors are currently poised to finish as the 6th seed. They can finish as high as 4th, or end as low as 10th. For the moment, if we assume they stay on the 6th spot, they’d potentially face the surging Sacramento Kings in the first round.

The Kings have Dubs’ former defensive coach, Mike Brown as the head coach. Under Brown’s leadership, the Kings snapped a 16-year playoff drought, and are looking really sharp. However, they lack post-season experience, which is where the Warriors have the upper hand.

If these two teams do end up matching in the first round, it will be a tough North Cali battle, which wouldn’t be pretty for anyone but the fans. With the Warriors playing the final regular season game of the season on 9th April, all we can do is wait and see how things turn out for the defending champions.