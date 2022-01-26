“Joel Embiid was snubbed of the Player of the Week honors and this is how he responded!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Sixers MVP for joining Allen Iverson in an impressive franchise record

Joel Embiid was unstoppable in Philly’s 10-point win over the Pels, dropping 42 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks in only 33 minutes of game time.

This past week, Joel Embiid had one of his best series of performances. Between January 17 – January 23, JoJo averaged a phenomenal 40/11.3/3.8 but was snubbed off the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors to Trae Young, who led his team to a 4-0 record while dropping 31.3/4/9.

Seems like Embiid took this as an insult towards him, and decided to answer back in the best possible way. In the highly-competitive and well-fought bout between Philly and NOLA, the Cameroonian big man stuffed the stat sheet recording 42 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks in only 33 minutes of game time, helping the Sixers hold on to clinch a 117-107 victory.

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid achieves several special feats in the 76ers-Pels clash

Joel has put up 4 straight 35+points and 10+ rebounds performances, making him only the 4th player in almost 45 years to do so. The 27-year-old joins the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Anthony Davis for the same.

Joel Embiid has his 4th straight game with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds. He’s the 4th player with a streak that long since the 1976-77 merger. He joins Shaquille O’Neal & Anthony Davis at 4 games. Only Karl Malone has a longer streak (5 in 1987-88). pic.twitter.com/qCnptnwFDx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2022

The 7-footer also joined Allen Iverson as the only player in organization history to put up 15-straight 25+ points games.

making history one game at a time. pic.twitter.com/XGUZAax83i — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2022

NBA Twitter couldn’t stop lauding the Philly leader.

Get him some help pic.twitter.com/3NQUi6qZvU — Jimspiration (@strattonJim27) January 26, 2022

Joel Embiid is averaging 35 PPG since the New Year. He’s the most overwhelming scorer in basketball right now. Embiid – at 7+ feet, over 280 pounds – has the 5th most Mid Range buckets in the NBA and leads the league in PTS on Post Ups. — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) January 26, 2022

Looking at Embiid’s recent boxscores pic.twitter.com/SUdE58jGRP — Doc Popovich (@Go_Sixers_Go) January 24, 2022

Embiid makes dropping 40 look like a normal thing — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) January 26, 2022

When someone says Joel Embiid isn’t the MVP pic.twitter.com/A3U8Wut3kw — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 25, 2022

Joel has really been unguardable for over 2 months now. Currently averaging 29 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, Embiid is clearly one of the obvious picks for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.