“My hamstring has me pissed the f**k off; but I’m Wolverine!”: Kyle Lowry woes to try his best to suit up for Game 4 following Heat loss to Hawks in Game 3

Kyle Lowry limped out of the arena and told Dave McMenamin that his left hamstring problem has him ‘pissed off’ but he won’t be missing a game.

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat had been rolling against the Atlanta Hawks all series long and had established a comfortable 2-0 series lead against Trae Young and company. It seemed as though they would take a 3-0 lead over the Hawks this game but after a 20+ point blown lead, the series is 2-1 with the Hawks at home in Game 4.

A Trae Young floater with mere seconds left in the game is what led to Atlanta winning it all tonight. After he had gone cold for essentially the first 3 quarters of the game, Trae came alive in the 4th.

As for the point guard on the other side (Kyle Lowry), he’s had quite the mellow series. He notched 6 points on 28.6% shooting tonight and hasn’t scored over 10 points in either of the previous games.

To make matters worse for Kyle Lowry, he suffered a left hamstring issue in the 3rd quarter tonight and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Kyle Lowry on his injury and his status on returning.

With 1:59 left in the 3rd quarter, the Hawks drained a 3 to bring the score to 84-71. This coincided with Kyle Lowry being brought out of the game due to an issue with his left hamstring. It’s unclear what the severity is but according to Lowry, he’s more than confident that he’ll return by the time Game 4 rolls around.

Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, “pissed the f— off,” and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday’s Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, “No, I’m Wolverine,” with a grin. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2022

“I don’t know what it is, to tell you the truth,” said Jimmy Butler on Lowry’s injury. “I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he’s with us, Yippie Ki-Yay. If he’s not, somebody has to step in and do his job.”

The momentum hasn’t shifted in the Hawks’ favor just yet but coming off a stellar ‘come from behind’ victory at home and going back into a Game 4 at home once again is certainly an ideal situation for a team that was down 0-2.