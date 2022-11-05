“I thought he stayed ‘in the lab'”: Skip Bayless Disparages LeBron James as he is Shooting 1.6 percentage points Worse than russell westbrook Russell Westbrook

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As far as doling out the hate on someone goes, nobody does it better than Skip Bayless. His disapproval of LeBron James is legendary. Tonight, the King’s poor performance helped his cause. The media analyst was at it again. And we think this time, he’s right.

For the Lakers, the job was simple, beat a Utah Jazz. A team with no all-stars and is technically in a “race to the bottom”. Utah, however, had other plans. Jazz have made a fiery start.

They are now 7-3. It doesn’t look like they are tanking. And the Lakers? Well, they might just be tanking. An abysmally bad 2-6 record. It would seem the last two wins were more or less an anomaly. LeBron James’ squad still has many, many questions to answer.

Tonight, they shoot poorly once again. And LBJ in particular was horrendous. But their quality defense was also out of order. Skip, of course, found a good opportunity.

Skip Bayless continues his verbal barrage on LeBron James!

Bayless’ tweets are centered around calling out James. And tonight he made a strong point. While we all look at players like Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel as the scapegoats and LBJ is virtually untouchable. What happens when he plays badly?

He is shooting a record low 20.7% from 3-point land. And Bayless was into the stat sheet quite early.

LeBron’s three-point shooting has fallen to an all-time bad 20.7%. Last two games: 0-12. Hard for the Lakers to overcome him. I thought he stayed “in the lab” through the offseason??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 5, 2022

Skip’s stat is actually bolstered here by a correction. To make things worse, he has missed the last 13 shots and not 12 from 3.

LeBron is shooting 20.7% from three, the worst in the entire NBA (min 50 attempts). He has missed 13 threes in a row. pic.twitter.com/eLqMceP5wI — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

While a bounce-back game is definitely on the cards, and surely you can expect him to go off from 3 the next game out. It’s time we disparage him and instead give our flowers to Russell Westbrook.

Bayless’ point does raise a few important questions and we should praise Russell Westbrook

Westbrook was pretty good tonight. We say pretty good because he has just risen up out of a slump and there is no guarantee that this was a one-off game. Nonetheless, we should praise him. He has been great off the bench and his numbers are just phenomenal.

Four games of Benchbrook: 19.3 PPG

6.5 RPG

6.5 APG

51/41/76% Led the Lakers in +/- in that span. pic.twitter.com/LrI2B8OXrL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

Lakers this season: +5 with Russ on the floor

-47 with Russ off the floor pic.twitter.com/nTCAaaIMzI — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

Also, he is shooting better than LeBron James.

So it is time we call out the King. Is his throne in danger? It might possibly have been usurped already. But will he fight back?

