Joel “Troel” Embiid’s Response to Kevin Durant on Twitter While Doing his Press Conference Is Absolutely Savage

Joel Embiid’s game is no slouch when it comes to taunting his opponents. While he is relatively new to the NBA landscape he has the trash-talking skills of a veteran. A fact that Kevin Durant knows quite well.

And as the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets, it was bound to be a clash with a lot of animosities. Ben Simmons and James Harden traded places and the banter between the two teams has been rife since.

Both sides have thrown equal amounts of shade and this matchup always brings fun. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant did not feature due to his MCL sprain. However, he was not going to let that stop him from talking trash.

Joel Embiid Responds to Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant had tweeted out a bunch of taunts to Joel throughout the game. And while the trash talk was digital, the game reflected the friction between the two.

And ultimately, the 76ers won. But what was the most pronounced moment of the game was when Joel sent back a savage response to Durant’s tweet.

And what’s more, it came to light that this response was sent when Joel was sitting down for his post-game presser. The Troel was well and truly at work.

Joel Embiid tweeted at KD as he was sitting down for his postgame presser 😂 (via @SNYNets) https://t.co/Yk6vrFxHR9 pic.twitter.com/OW9UmNKsns — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 26, 2023

What did Durant send? And what was Embiid’s celebration?

Well, the premise of the exchange was that Joel had been battling the tough rim protection of the Nets all night long. As surmised by this tweet from KD.

Haaaa Joel funny…great block clax. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 26, 2023

And when he finally got a shot to fall in, he celebrated it. But Durant didn’t like it. And sent out this tweet.

In case you are wondering, this was Joel Embiid’s celebration.

Safe to say, it will be burned in our memory. And more than that, this interaction will be a talking point for a while.

