HomeSearch

Joel “Troel” Embiid’s Response to Kevin Durant on Twitter While Doing his Press Conference Is Absolutely Savage

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 26/01/2023

Joel "Troel" Embiid's Response to Kevin Durant on Twitter While Doing his Press Conference Is Absolutely Savage

Image taken from Twitter.com

Joel Embiid’s game is no slouch when it comes to taunting his opponents. While he is relatively new to the NBA landscape he has the trash-talking skills of a veteran. A fact that Kevin Durant knows quite well.

And as the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets, it was bound to be a clash with a lot of animosities. Ben Simmons and James Harden traded places and the banter between the two teams has been rife since.

Both sides have thrown equal amounts of shade and this matchup always brings fun. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant did not feature due to his MCL sprain. However, he was not going to let that stop him from talking trash.

Also read: “Damian Lillard Is Lucky He Isn’t Playing Patrick Beverley”: 60 Points Isn’t Enough For Skip Bayless To Applaud The Blazers Superstar

Joel Embiid Responds to Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant had tweeted out a bunch of taunts to Joel throughout the game. And while the trash talk was digital, the game reflected the friction between the two.

And ultimately, the 76ers won. But what was the most pronounced moment of the game was when Joel sent back a savage response to Durant’s tweet.

And what’s more, it came to light that this response was sent when Joel was sitting down for his post-game presser. The Troel was well and truly at work.

Also read: Alperen Sengun Records Rare Stat Line to Join Magic Johnson and Lonzo Ball as 4th Ever to Achieve Historic Feat

What did Durant send? And what was Embiid’s celebration?

Well, the premise of the exchange was that Joel had been battling the tough rim protection of the Nets all night long. As surmised by this tweet from KD.

And when he finally got a shot to fall in, he celebrated it. But Durant didn’t like it. And sent out this tweet.

In case you are wondering, this was Joel Embiid’s celebration.

Safe to say, it will be burned in our memory. And more than that, this interaction will be a talking point for a while.

Also read: “You’ll see one day”: Pat Riley Reveals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Secret to a 20-year NBA Career 

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam