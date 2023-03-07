“Bronny James Definitely Better Than Some NBA Players”: LeBron James Makes Startling Claim About Eldest Son After Watching Tonight’s Games

LeBron James posted a tweet about Bronny James that his fellow NBA players will probably take exception to – if he’s serious about his notion.

LeBron James has long expressed his wish to share the NBA floor with his son Bronny. LeBron first made this known to the world after just arriving in Los Angeles as a free agent.

Since then, media outlets have all trained their sights on his eldest son, currently 18 years old. Bronny has already been featured on a Sports Illustrated cover as a high school student. Like father, like son?

Judging from what we’ve seen of Bronny’s HS career, he’s no LeBron James. Of course, there’s no player in history like LeBron. However, the senior has shown flashes of great potential already.

Also Read – Has LeBron James Finally Picked His Favorite Between Bryce and Bronny James? The King’s Recent IG Story May Be Proof

LeBron James makes an outrageous claim about his son Bronny

There were 6 NBA games on the slate tonight. The likes of Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, and of course, 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic were in action.

A couple of lottery teams like the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers were also in action. Nevertheless, all of these teams have players with significant NBA experience on top of a college career.

Nevertheless, the 4-time MVP found it prudent to promote his own son by taking shots at his colleagues. James’ tweet makes for some interesting reading for sure.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

Also Read – “Bronny James is Built Like Dudes in Creed 3”: LeBron James and Wife Savannah Share Picture of 6ft 3′ Star Flexing on IG

How Good is Bronny James?

A way-too-early 2024 NBA Draft Board put together by DraftExpress expert Jonathan Givony has Bronny James placed at a whopping no. 10, prospectively getting drafted by the Orlando Magic.

However, these rankings are highly fluid and are definitely going to change over the course of the next 15 months. Bronny’s senior year stats of 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game are pretty good.

However, they don’t exactly mark him out as an elite prospect, given the scores of HS players with better stats. He’ll doubtless benefit from exposure to a higher playing level.

In any eventuality, it is preposterous to suggest that a high school senior is better than any NBA player. They’re literally the top-450 players in the entire world.