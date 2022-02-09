“John Cena?! I don’t see nobody with me!”: Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony brilliantly replies to seeing a picture of himself alongside the WWE Legend

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony comes up with an absolutely brilliant reaction to an old picture of himself and John Cena

Carmelo Anthony has now missed two games due to a hamstring injury. And boy have the Lakers missed him.

Without him, the franchise just barely pulled off a 115-122 win over the struggling Knicks, before losing 131-116 against the Bucks. ‘Not ideal’ doesn’t quite define the situation.

However, be that as it may, that is not what we’re here to talk about. No, instead, we’re here to talk about a certain hilarious little interaction Carmelo Anthony had during his time off the court. And frankly, if this incident doesn’t make you feel all sorts of love for the man, we aren’t exactly sure that there is anything in this world that will.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Carmelo Anthony comes up with a hilariously astute observation about an old picture where he posed together with John Cena

Carmelo is one of those athletes who have a very active sense of humor. But, due to the Lakers’ current situation, it is not something we have been able to see as much this season.

Amidst all this turmoil, however, it appears some fans decided to post an old picture of Carmelo Anthony, citing it as a pretty darn cool picture. And we have to say, we’re inclined to agree with them on that one.

Carmelo Anthony and John Cena in 2005. This pic is cold pic.twitter.com/WoHH086Xl4 — Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) February 9, 2022

Indeed, that is a cold one.

But, when Melo laid his eyes on the picture, unlike us, it appears that he could only see one, very glaring detail about the picture.

I only see me though? https://t.co/AIuukXUwBT — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) February 9, 2022

Yes, Carmelo Anthony. That is indeed just a picture of you and nobody else. And don’t you dare let anybody EVER correct you on that one.

Lakers may crash and Lakers may burn, but the memes will live on forever.

