UFC Star Compares Kayla Harrison’s John Cena–Like Build While Naming Best Physiques Among Fighters

Ever since Kayla Harrison made the switch from Bellator to UFC, her Amazonian physique seems to have taken most of the limelight. However, the two-time Olympic gold medallist’s physique is right out of a comic book, which has also meant that the fighter has been subject to allegations of steroid abuse.

But the former American Judoka has been in the USADA testing pool from the tender age of 13, undergoing regular checking from her time in the Olympics, all the way up to now.

Her physique is a testament to her work ethic, strict routine, and the genetic advantage of being a physical specimen. It also helps that while she was competing in the Olympics in the 172 lbs weight class, she is now cutting down to a hard 135 lbs for the UFC women’s bantamweight division.

She is so shredded that this upcoming UFC fighter has praised her for having one of the best physiques in the promotion, during an interview with Jon Bernard-Kairouz.

“She’s built like John Cena.” Navajo Striling said, naming Harrison! Cena, of course, started working out at 17 with the intention of making it as a professional bodybuilder.

However, the 17-time WWE champion would soon abandon it to try out his luck at professional wrestling. Thankfully, it seems to have worked out well for him.

Stirling’s other honorable mentions in the list were former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and himself. He also revealed the secret to his ripped physique and credited ‘hard wrestling sessions’ and improved weight training for the transformation in his physique.

But, where do Harrison and the likes of Stirling line up when it comes to the most legendary physiques in the UFC?

UFC fighters with the best physiques

Over the years, there have been some truly freakishly muscular fighters who have been a part of the UFC. But none have garnered widespread fame for their physique like Yoel Romero has. His physique looked so perfect that fans literally called him the ‘Soldier of God.’

That’s not to say that he didn’t have his own share of controversies. Although he did test positive for an illegal substance by the USADA back in 2016, he filed a lawsuit, and the organization cleared his name, claiming that the failed test stemmed from a tainted supplement.

Then there was heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem, who UFC commentator Joe Rogan has often fondly referred to as ‘Ubereem’, a reference to the fighter being accused of indulging in steroids.

Rogan has also referred to a weigh-in picture of Overeem’s fight with former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 141, claiming that both fighters were juiced to the gills and joked that the commission was doing ‘sniff tests’ to determine dopers.

However, with the USADA regulations, heavyweight fighters have stopped looking as jacked as Lesnar or Overeem. Funnily enough, Rogan believes that the commission should do away with it.

“USADA—When UFC brought in USADA, all of that changed, and people’s physiques melted. They changed dramatically. Alistair Overeem’s the greatest example. Alistair, when he fought Brock Lesnar, got drug tested, and he was saucy as f**k,” Rogan said.

The JRE host also asserted that he would like to see UFC heavyweights turn back time a little bit. “I don’t want to see fat heavyweights. Get the f—k out of here. I want Alistair back. Get them back on the sauce,” he added.