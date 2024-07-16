mobile app bar

John Salley Once Explained Why Pistons Used ‘Jimi Hendrix, Hannibal Lecter, and Raquel Welch’ as Aliases on the Road

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
John Salley Once Explained Why Pistons Used ‘Jimi Hendrix, Hannibal Lecter, and Raquel Welch’ as Aliases on the Road

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the NBA have seen Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons as menaces, but it appears that they had quite a bit of fun. In fact, in the middle of their now-famous 1991 Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, it was even revealed that they came up with aliases for each other for a rather odd reason, as John Salley admitted.

During an interview previewing Game 3 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, Salley and Thomas were about some of their teammates being called ‘Jimmy Hendrix, Hannibal Lecter, and Raquel Welch’. When asked about why this was the case, Salley admitted that it was for a myriad of reasons.

Some simply wished to inherit names due to looking up to those specific personalities. Others wished to be as aggressive as the fictional killer, Hannibal Lecter. And the rest just enjoyed music too much not to take artists’ names for themselves. On the matter, he said,

“Some people look at the people that they really look up to. Some people like Raquel Welch, like little guys looking up to people like that [laughs]. And some people love music, some people are into being cannibals. So, we had to pick alias names that people in Boston would call you 3-4 o’clock in the morning, try to wake you up and not think about beating their team.

It’s no surprise that the team felt it needed to come up with aliases to motivate itself against the Boston Celtics. After all, the city’s fanbase is infamous for being a bit too intense against all opposition. And considering that the Pistons were their direct rivals at the time, the fans would’ve hardly seemed like human beings at some point.

Still, it is a bit hilarious that the team was forced to take up alter egos. And clearly, it worked too, as Detroit came away victorious in six games.

From there on, Isiah Thomas’s time at the top saw its end, as Michael Jordan and Co. saw their dynastic rise to go on to win a three-peat. However, Isiah Thomas’s incredible championship-laden run before this will never be forgotten.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these