John Salley Reveals How He Taught Kobe Bryant an Important Lesson Using Julius Erving’s Blowout 1-on-1 Loss to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Due to the now classic Michael Beasley 1-on-1 against Lance Stephenson, the recent surge in popularity of Tracy McGrady’s Ones Basketball League (OBL), and the 1-on-1 challenges made to former NBA player Lou Williams, the global basketball community has never spoken more collectively (at least online) about Streetball’s favorite format.

In a recent interview, former Chicago Bulls player and actor John Salley joined the rising populist conversation, casting his mind back to 1992 when Julius Erving and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played each other in a 1992 pay-per-view exhibition match.

Salley recalled Julius Erving playing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1-on-1 clash: “Dr. J and Kareem played, and it was a trip.” Salley stated in his usual laid-back manner. Salley continued: “Dr. J’s trying to dunk on Kareem [and Kareem] blocking those shots.”

In a 1992 pay-per-view exhibition match dubbed Clash of the Legends, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defeated Julius Erving in a one-on-one game with a final score of 44-21.

This event, held at the Mark G. Etess Arena, featured a half-court, five-minute quarter format that functioned more as a nostalgic business venture. Both players, who were deep into retirement, took part in the exhibition game, with proceeds going to AIDS research.

Specifically, donations were made to the American Foundation for AIDS Research and the Magic Johnson Foundation, on behalf of Magic Johnson, who had recently retired from the NBA after announcing he had HIV.

Salley continued, speaking about how Julius Erving felt after losing the game: “Trust me, he was highly upset.”

In an interesting segue, Salley mentioned Kobe Bryant, saying he used the game to teach the Lakers icon a lasting truth. “That’s what I used to tell Kobe. I said, I don’t care how good you think you are, you’re not going to be seven feet.”

The lesson? Even if you’ve got footwork, finesse, and fire, there’s no substitute for sheer height. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar proved that against Erving, and John Salley wasn’t shy about reminding Kobe Bryant of it either.

Over the years, Salley, who played with Kobe Bryant during the 1999-2000 Lakers season, had claimed he actually beat the Mamba in 1-on-1 matchups. That tidbit alone would make headlines — except Bryant shut it down publicly.

During a 2016 press conference, a reporter asked Kobe: “Has anyone ever beaten you 1-on-1?” Kobe smirked, then shook his head. “No one. I’m not trying to be [funny] but that’s what I do, you know what I mean?”

Ironically, that claim was already disproved by Kobe himself. On The Best Damn Sports Show Period in the early 2000s, when Salley was a cohost, the former journeyman got playful. He encouraged his co-hosts to ask Kobe about their past duels.

Without hesitation, Bryant admitted it: “He used to beat me every day,” he said.

Maybe it was early-career humility. Maybe it was just the truth from someone who respected a teammate. Either way, it’s an unexpected twist in the legend of Kobe Bryant — a man who rarely conceded anything.

For Salley, the story remains part cautionary tale and part bragging rights — delivered with that trademark grin.