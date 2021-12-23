“A deputy shared images of Kobe Bryant’s crash site at a bar recently, Vanessa Bryant wants immediate justice”: The legal battle between the late Lakers legend’s wife and the LA County takes a whole new low

The legal battle between Vanessa Bryant and the LA County takes an ugly turn with reports of a deputy sharing images of Kobe Bryant’s body at a bar.

The ongoing legal tussle between Vanessa Bryant and the LA County refuses to settle with new angles emerging every other day. Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January 2020 shocked the entire world, with his fans and well-wishers still reeling from the ordeal of losing their idol.

However, the trauma wasn’t over for the late Lakers legend’s wife, who continues to fight a legal battle with the LA County. Earlier this year, Vanessa had sued the County for leaking images of Kobe’s crash site. As days went by, the battle became more personal and murkier.

It began with the County demanding Vanessa undergo a psychiatric test to support her claims that the crash site images affected her. Though the judge ruled in favor of Vanessa, denying such evaluations being deemed necessary.

Reportedly, a deputy showed images of Kobe’s body from the crash site at a bar. This news has made Vanessa fight for justice stronger.

The legal battle between LA County and Vanessa Bryant takes yet another turn.

Recently, Vanessa had claimed to be receiving online threats from people wanting to leak images of her deceased husband’s crash site. In a turn of events, The LA County had agreed to settle lawsuits with the family members of the victims other than Kobe and his daughter Gianna in the tragic helicopter crash.

Thus the battle seems to be getting personal now.

A deputy showed images in a bar of Kobe Bryant’s body. Vanessa Bryant now wants justice. For subscribers: https://t.co/IS7R1DiUrH — Eduardo M. Gonzalez (@edmgonzalez) December 21, 2021

According to the LA reporter Alene Tchekmedyian,

“When Sheriff Villanueva told Vanessa there were no survivors in Kobe’s crash, she implored him, ‘If you can’t bring my husband & baby back, please make sure no one takes photos of them.'”

Soon after, grisly photos were texted & AirDropped by deputies.

It’s devastating to see Vanessa go through so much turmoil even after losing her husband and daughter in a horrific crash. Thus one hopes the matter resolves soon.