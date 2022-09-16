John Wall signed a $207 million contract and gifted teammates Rolexes worth $600,000

Right after signing a massive contract extension, John Wall gifted all 15 fellow Washington Wizards players personalized Rolexes.

It’s been way too long since we’ve seen John Wall in full force. After sustaining a horrific Achilles injury back in February 2019, the 6-foot-3 guard has played merely 40 NBA games, being sidelined for the entirety of the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons.

However, when healthy, Wall was a menace on the hardwood. The shifty ballhandler was not much of a prolific scorer, but could easily penetrate the defense and find the open man.

People often forget just how great the former Kentucky Wildcat was in his prime. Considered to have been one of the quickest superstars in the association, Wall had 5 All-Star appearances, 1 All-NBA selection, and 1 All-Defensive selection as well.

John Wall gifted personalized President Rolexes to teammates for Christmas

During his prime, John Wall signed one of the largest contracts in league history. Back in the 2017 offseason, “Optimus Dime” agreed to a whopping $207.2 million deal.

The very next Christmas, the former #1 pick was generous enough to treat all of his teammates with some expensive goodies.

Wall gifted custom gold President Rolexes that were stuffed with diamonds for all 15 of his teammates.

Posting a video of everyone’s reaction on his Instagram, John wrote:

Merry Christmas to my brothers I love y’all , Enjoy !!! Thank you @mrthanos for the Rolex Watches …… #DCFamily #WizSquad !!!

Teammate Bradley Beal had a hilarious and accurate comment on Twitter – “Ultimate Assist”.

Wall spent a fortune on this special gesture.

According to TMZ, the PG bought these watches from Govberg Jewelers in Philadelphia. One such watch retails for a staggering $40,000, therefore, Wall splurged a total of $600,000 to keep all of his 15 teammates happy.

We hope we get to see the 2017 version of John Wall this upcoming season as he hopes to co-lead the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

