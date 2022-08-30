$110 million John Wall’s shocking ‘suicide’ confession addressing his last two-years 

Newly acquired Clippers guard John Wall makes shocking admission about how his last two years panned out to be.

It’s been a rough ride for John Wall, with the last two years being a turmoil time both on and off the court. It began with the former Wizards guard suffering a left heel injury followed by rupturing his Achilles, leading to him missing more than two seasons in the last 4-years.

Nonetheless, as Wall geared for a comeback, the Wizards shipped him to the Rockets. While he played 40-games during the 2020-21 season, the veteran guard and the front office decided to part ways on mutual terms as the Houston franchise looked to rebuild.

Wall, who didn’t play a single game this season, was paid $44.3 million, regardless. However, things started to fall in place soon for the 31-year-old as he signed a two-year deal with the LA Clippers, marking a new chapter in his career.

In a recent interview, when asked about how the last two and a half years had been for the former Wizards guard, his response left everyone stunned.

“I thought about committing suicide”: John Wall’s chilling confession.

With an estimated net worth of $110 million, everyone would think Wall has everything sorted for himself. Unfortunately, this was far away from the truth. The last two years have been nothing short of heart-wrenching for the five-time All-Star.

As he turns a new leaf, Wall reflected on his last two years in a recent interview, addressing his Achilles injury and losing his mother and grandmother amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.” John Wall on his last 2-3 years 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kr01c2lqrb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

In his 10-seasons in the league, Wall has averaged 19.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, and 4.3 RPG. The 6ft 3′ guard fits the point position perfectly. A former slam dunk contest winner, Wall can still ball. His recent signing with the Clippers makes him join forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, resulting in Ty Lue and his crew being top contenders for the championship.

