HomeSearch

Joining Stephen Curry and James Harden on Historic Feat, Klay Thompson Blatantly Ignored HC Steve Kerr’s Advice

Raahib Singh
|Published 10/04/2023

Joining Stephen Curry and James Harden on Historic Feat, Klay Thompson Blatantly Ignored HC Steve Kerr’s Advice

Apr 9, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (8) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won a big game today. Making their way to Portland, the Warriors needed to secure a win in order to lock in a playoff berth for themselves. The defending champions knew how serious a moment it was, and they got to work right away. Klay Thompson started the game making five triples in the first five minutes.

The rest of the team caught fire pretty soon as well. They scored an NBA record 55 points in the 1st quarter. Building a 28-point lead after the 1st Quarter, the Dubs didn’t let their foot off the gas. They built their lead up to 59 points, and eventually sealed the game 157-101.

Klay finished the night shooting 6 of 11 from the deep. With these six triples, he crossed the 300-made 3s mark in a regular season.

Ahead of the game, Klay received some advice from his Head Coach, Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson blatantly ignored Steve Kerr while chasing NBA History

Coming to Portland, Klay Thompson had 295 3s for the season. Everyone knew he’d be gunning to get to the 300 mark. So far in NBA History, only 2 people had done it, his Splash Brother Stephen Curry and James Harden.

Talking about it before the game, Klay said,

After the game, Steve Kerr shared what he had told Klay. He told Klay not to force the shots, and instead let them come to him.

Completely ignoring your head coach, but still finding a way to earn praise? That Klay for you.

Klay shares his thoughts on the record

We all know that Klay was ecstatic to get to the 300 3s made mark. It’s not only a testament to his hard work, but it also shows how well he’s made a recovery from two career-altering injuries.

Klay’s spectacular season is complimented well by his Splash Bro and Nephew. The Splash Trio (Splash Brothers and Jordan Poole) made NBA history again, leading the league in most 3s by a trio(the previous record was held by Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green).

They also became the first backcourt trio in NBA History to average 20 ppg or more individually.

Hopefully they can continue to make records in the post season and aim at repeating the success they had in 2022.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh