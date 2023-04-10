Joining Stephen Curry and James Harden on Historic Feat, Klay Thompson Blatantly Ignored HC Steve Kerr’s Advice

Apr 9, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays (8) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won a big game today. Making their way to Portland, the Warriors needed to secure a win in order to lock in a playoff berth for themselves. The defending champions knew how serious a moment it was, and they got to work right away. Klay Thompson started the game making five triples in the first five minutes.

The rest of the team caught fire pretty soon as well. They scored an NBA record 55 points in the 1st quarter. Building a 28-point lead after the 1st Quarter, the Dubs didn’t let their foot off the gas. They built their lead up to 59 points, and eventually sealed the game 157-101.

Klay finished the night shooting 6 of 11 from the deep. With these six triples, he crossed the 300-made 3s mark in a regular season.

HISTORY. Klay Thompson is only the third player in NBA history to hit 300 threes in a season 🙌 📺: Live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/OeyJQRHNrQ — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2023

Ahead of the game, Klay received some advice from his Head Coach, Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson blatantly ignored Steve Kerr while chasing NBA History

Coming to Portland, Klay Thompson had 295 3s for the season. Everyone knew he’d be gunning to get to the 300 mark. So far in NBA History, only 2 people had done it, his Splash Brother Stephen Curry and James Harden.

Talking about it before the game, Klay said,

Klay Thompson on Friday night about making 300 threes. “I mean, how many guys have done that in the history of the game? I’m not going to really shoot for it.” He paused and nodded his head. “Well, I am going to shoot for it.” — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) April 9, 2023

After the game, Steve Kerr shared what he had told Klay. He told Klay not to force the shots, and instead let them come to him.

Steve Kerr told Klay before the game not to chase the five threes needed to reach 300 on the season … Klay hit five threes in the first five minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/ReYhHhAhzN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Completely ignoring your head coach, but still finding a way to earn praise? That Klay for you.

Klay shares his thoughts on the record

We all know that Klay was ecstatic to get to the 300 3s made mark. It’s not only a testament to his hard work, but it also shows how well he’s made a recovery from two career-altering injuries.

“I’m usually right about things I say. People might not want to give me credit, but it’ll usually come true.” 👀 – Klay on leading the league in 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/lJBRz5o5hV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

Klay’s spectacular season is complimented well by his Splash Bro and Nephew. The Splash Trio (Splash Brothers and Jordan Poole) made NBA history again, leading the league in most 3s by a trio(the previous record was held by Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green).

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole make NBA history! The most three-pointers made by a trio of teammates in a single season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l9vBJ5nnFa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

They also became the first backcourt trio in NBA History to average 20 ppg or more individually.

It is official. This is the First-Time in NBA History where 3 Back-Court Players have averaged 20+ PPG simultaneously in a single season 🔥 Steph Curry – 29.4 PPG

Klay Thompson – 21.9 PPG

Jordan Poole – 20.4 PPG pic.twitter.com/PKVPBwA40d — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 9, 2023

Hopefully they can continue to make records in the post season and aim at repeating the success they had in 2022.