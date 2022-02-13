“Jonathan Kuminga does things that cannot be taught, Warriors fans should be excited for our future”: Klay Thompson showers the rookie with love for his 18-point performance in the win vs the Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga was extremely exceptional in GSW’s 2-point win against King James and co., recording a near 18-point double-double.

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a much-needed win against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. It was an incredible overall team performance by the 2018 champs, powered by Klay Thompson’s 33-point outburst, and Steph’s 24-point, 8-assist performance, eclipsing James’ 26-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole too had some notable contributions in the 2-point win. However, it was Jonathan Kuminga who headlined for the Warriors. The rookie did it all, scored 18 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and made his presence felt on the defensive end.

Also Read: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga discusses his experience on guarding the King

After the game, coach Steve Kerr did appreciate Kuminga for his outstanding performance. Kerr said:

“Jonathan (Kuminga) was our best player for the first three quarters.”

“Isn’t that crazy, Jonathan Kuniga is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game”: Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson, who himself had the best performance since his return to the lineup, lauded the 19-year-old after the game. The Splash Brother said:

“I wasn’t doing that at 19 or 20… Warriors fans should be very excited for our future. He does things that cannot be taught.”

Klay Thompson on Jonathan Kuminga: “I wasn’t doing that at 19 or 20… Warriors fans should be very excited for our future. He does things that can not be taught.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 13, 2022

Unfortunately, the former G-League Ignite player will not be lacing up for the Rising Stars game in Cleveland later this week. Thompson spoke about that while stating how not many 19-year-olds were doing what Jonathan was doing.

“Isn’t that crazy [Kuminga] is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game? He just guarded LeBron James for however many minutes, gave us 18 (points) on 11 shots, and almost a double-double. Like, how many more 19-year-olds, 20-year-olds are doing that? I don’t know.”

Klay: “Isn’t that crazy [Kuminga] is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game? He just guarded LeBron James.” pic.twitter.com/6DcsOi2uUH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Over the past 6 games, the forward has elevated his game to a whole new level altogether. The youngster has been putting up 16.7/5/1.8 in February.

Also Read: DeMar DeRozan reveals the secret behind scoring 30+ points in 6 straight games for the first time in his career

Going ahead, Jonathan will undoubtedly be an integral part of the Warriors’ core for years to come.