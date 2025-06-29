Charles Barkley Called Out On TV For His Unsavory “San Antonio Women” Remarks By Bill Bellamy

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley has never shied away from making bold, controversial, or just flat-out hilarious remarks on live television. One of his most infamous running jokes over the years has been about the women of San Antonio.

He’s repeatedly poked fun at them during TNT broadcasts, usually tying it back to churros and claiming there are a lot of “Big Ol’ Women” down there. According to Chuck, every time he visits San Antonio, he looks skinny, and it’s all because of the women.

These jokes have been a long-running part of his on-air persona. While some viewers laugh, others, especially from San Antonio, have taken offense. TNT even got some heat over it, years ago. But Barkley, being Barkley, stood his ground. He never apologized and continued the bit. It’s classic Chuck. He likely means no harm, just trying to land a joke and entertain the crowd.

Still, not everyone finds it funny. Recently, comedian and actor Bill Bellamy, who’s a known San Antonio Spurs fan, called Barkley out on SA Live. While praising the city and its people, Bellamy didn’t let the moment slide. He put Chuck on the spot for his years of comments about San Antonio women.

He said, “Charles Barkley don’t know what he talking about. It’s some beautiful women here, Charles. You’re just going down the wrong street.” Bellamy also mentioned the churros of San Antonio, saying that they’re really good. That’s something Chuck and Bellamy could agree on, because Chuck loves churros.

Shaquille O’Neal, Chuck’s longtime on-air partner, has also commented on the joke in the past. While Shaq often joins in on the fun and laughs, he’s acknowledged that Barkley doesn’t intend to offend. In fact, Barkley’s refusal to apologize for his humorous comment is what earned him Shaq’s respect.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Shaq revealed that the Inside crew was once called in for a pre-production meeting. He sensed there was something wrong because they’re never called for those meetings. “So, we get there, and all the top guys are there. ‘Hey, Charles, we’re getting a lot of complaints about you talking about the San Antonio women,” Shaq said.

In the meeting, Chuck told everyone that he’ll take care of it. People would’ve assumed that he was about to apologize. But when the show started, he said, “Some of you people don’t like my sense of humor. Here’s what I got to say, turn off your damn television. I’m not gon’ change. If you don’t like me or the show, turn it off.”

“And they want me to apologize. That’s not gonna happen,” Barkley added. Barkley made it clear that everything he had said or would say in the future was a joke and wasn’t intended to be taken seriously by anyone. Staying true to his character, he continued to make jokes on the same topic…until the day he tried some San Antonio churros himself.