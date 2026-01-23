mobile app bar

Jonathan Kuminga Has “No Desire” to Remain in Golden State Amid Steve Kerr Fallout, Says Chris Haynes

Reese Patanjo
Published

Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga has been at odds with the Golden State Warriors for quite some time now. The forward recently requested a trade, but there has been no interest from other teams in his services. At this point, it’s an awkward situation, and nobody knows where it will go.

According to highly touted journalists like Chris Haynes, Kuminga has absolutely no interest in remaining in Golden State. He’s wanted a bigger role on the team for a while, and he just hasn’t been getting it. 

“Sources have told me that Kuminga has no desire to remain with the Golden State Warriors,” Haynes stated on NBA on Prime. “He is very much hoping that he will be dealt by the deadline.”

Kuminga should remain hopeful, as the team’s GM has stated that there has been no interest in trades for him. It was quite the candid comment by one of the franchise’s leaders. But it shows how fractured Kuminga’s relationship has become throughout the organization. 

Even the forward’s relationship with Steve Kerr is reportedly in the tank as of now. 

“I’m told that his relationship with Steve Kerr is fractured beyond repair. He’s felt that he hasn’t had any organizational support throughout this process. So, he’s felt devalued,” Haynes reported. 

It’s hard to tell whether or not Kuminga has had organizational support from the outside looking in. He’s in his fifth year now, and he’s seemingly plateaued as a scorer. He’s also nothing to write home about on defense, and still makes rookie mistakes from time to time on the other end. 

At this point, it feels like Kuminga has hit a wall with the Warriors. Even the team admits that they don’t know how to utilize him effectively. 

“The Warriors have been telling us publicly that it just hasn’t been a good fit.”

Who knows where we go with Kuminga and the Warriors? A trade feels like the most likely outcome, with Haynes reporting that the Sacramento Kings have interest in the forward. It was the same team that was leading the interest train for Kuminga in the offseason. 

However, with the news of Jimmy Butler tearing his ACL, Golden State might see some value in retaining Kuminga. In fact, he played 21 minutes this past game without Butler and scored 20 points while shooting 70% from the field. It was a losing effort, but he showed that he can still turn it on offensively. 

We’ll just have to wait and see what the Warriors decide to do with Kuminga. The trade deadline is coming up on February 5th, so they will need to make a decision soon. It’ll be interesting to see if they get rid of him or keep him.

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

