Russell Westbrook Can’t Miss From 3! Lakers Show Signs of Gelling Despite Loss 

Russell Westbrook is back to making 3-pointers and cutting to the rim. A welcome sight as the Lakers look to gear up for the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are firing on cylinders, or so it looks like. The players are on a roll and feeling themselves. Russell Westbrook is “rocking the baby” in a preseason game no less.

Today, he was once again being himself. Cutting to the basket, taking corner threes, you name it! Russell was on one today.

Russell Westbrook taking corner 3s & cutting to the rim is a welcome sight — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 6, 2022

Maybe it is a bid to push his trade value? Who knows. Or perhaps, it is a good way to ensure that he is in contention for carrying the rock. Whatever the case, Westbrook put up a vintage performance today.

Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9U02q0nICW — Camisa 23 | NBA (@camisa_23) October 6, 2022

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley get their first outing together for the 2022-23 season

The Lakers are starting to gel on the court. With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley all playing. They are looking to make the most of their team, however, today’s loss highlights an important thing.

No matter the lineup, once players start their twilight years, there isn’t much they can do. Sure they will put up the odd-spirited performance, but other than that it would be irrational to expect more.

Westbrook meanwhile looks good. He finally made some corner threes and we got to see glimpses of his old self.

russell westbrook had a 4 point play, 2-2 3PT and the best pass of the season and this is what gets tweeted lol https://t.co/e3Bnd3uWld — ⚡️ (@PlayoffShai) October 6, 2022

If you told me Patrick Beverley is the guy Russell Westbrook needed the most — I wouldn’t believe you in a million years. Not saying Russ lacks confidence but I know it has to feel damn good to him there’s someone on the team who fully believes in him. pic.twitter.com/R1tARxIR0l — Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) October 6, 2022

How far will the Lakers go? And is Westbrook back to his supreme self?

A tough question that begs an answer, how far will the Lakers go? As one of the NBA’s premier franchises, there is a weight of expectation. With an all-time great like LeBron James at the helm, people still believe that they can go all the way.

While it is unrealistic, it is not impossible. If his supporting cast gets their act together, there will be a slight chance. They lost to the Phoenix Suns tonight which only proves that there is a lot of work to be done.

But among them, Russell Westbrook shone the brightest. The point guard had a vintage performance and showed all the signs of a comeback to his glorious Mr. Triple Double self.

The Lakers are looking rather timid but as time goes on and as they get all their pieces together things might change. Westbrook might be the herald of a new age. Let’s hope.

