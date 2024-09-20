Mikal Bridges Blames Jalen Brunson’s Large Head For Why He ‘Bites’ On His Fakes

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Image

Over the past two years, the Knicks have been revered for their camaraderie, which is attributed to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. They were teammates at Vilanova and have shared a great relationship since and their hilarious shenanigans are adored by fans. This offseason, the franchise reunited them with their former college teammate, Mikal Bridges, who showcased he’ll fit perfectly on the team.

The forward, Hart and Brunson hosted a live episode of The Roommates Show in Central Park and engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth about their defensive skills. Bridges was asked how excited he was to play alongside the Knicks’ defensive juggernaut OG Anunoby. He claimed he looked forward to it and noted that the team has several excellent defenders in each position.

However, while making the claim, he side-eyed Brunson, jokingly suggesting that he wasn’t well-versed defensively. The guard took exception to his new teammate’s suggestion and snapped, which led to a hysterical argument.

Brunson: “I have busted your a** for years, don’t do that. Don’t look at me like that…Best defender my a*s.” Bridges: “I packed you up the last time we played.” Brunson: “I’m 6 ‘2 and you can’t guard me in the post.”

Mikal shot Jalen a look when talking about defense Jalen: "I have busted your a** for years, don't do that… Best defender my a**." Mikal: "I packed you up the last time we played."

The crowd erupted when the Knicks superstar guard challenged Bridges’ ability to guard him in the post. However, the forward hit back with a hilarious jibe about the size of Brunson‘s head.

Brunson: “Like I said, you got a 6’8 ‘Defender’ that can’t guard a 6’2 player.” Bridges: “Listen, hold up. We know how your f**king head fakes is bruh. When you got a big a*s head and you go this way, I got to bite. I got to go this way.”

The whole interaction between the two left the crowd in splits. It’s similar to the hilarious skirmishes between Hart and Brunson on The Roommates Show and when the camera is on them during interviews. If their battle of wits was anything to go by, Bridges seems like a perfect fit for the Knicks. However, the star guard had said that would be the case.

Brunson is excited about teaming up with Bridges

During a ceremony in August where the Knicks announced Brunson as their captain for the upcoming season, he was asked for his take on Bridges joining the team from the Nets. He replied,

“It was really cool to get another one of our old teammates back. Just a guy who gets in the gym, works as hard as he can, and just tries to provide as much as he can for his team. That’s the type of guys we want on this team. He’s a dude who fits the identity of this team.”

The Knicks added the two-way forward hoping to close the gap on the Celtics and challenge for the NBA title in the upcoming campaign. While the early signs are positive, it remains to be seen whether the chemistry between the duo is as exceptional on the court as it is off it.