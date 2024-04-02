mobile app bar

“Caitlin Clark Playing Like Stephen Curry”: Ben Shelton Showers Iowa Sensation With Lofty Praise Following NCAA Elite 8 Win

Advait Jajodia
Published

Ben Shelton & Caitlin Clark Images Credits: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports & © Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there were almost 14,000 people in attendance at the MVP Arena, Albany, to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes go up against the LSU Tigers for their NCAA Elite 8 matchup, millions of people from around the globe also tuned in to witness the rematch of the 2023 National Championship game. Ben Shelton was merely one of the basketball enthusiasts to view the star-studded battle. And from what his Instagram activity suggests, the American tennis star seemed to be in awe of the performance that Caitlin Clark put up.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put together an entertaining battle. The latter recorded an impressive 17-point, 20-rebound double-double and also received some incredible contributions from Flau’jae Johnson (23 points) and Mikaylah Williams (18 points and 7 rebounds). However, Clark’s performance eclipsed her competitors’.

The 22-year-old college basketball phenom erupted for 41 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block, leading the Hawkeyes to a 94-87 win. During the 40-minute encounter, the top prospect of the 2024 WNBA draft also drilled the most three-pointers in March Madness history.

After knocking down one of the nine made three-pointers, Ben Shelton was left in awe of Clark. Complimenting the Iowa guard, Shelton shared a photo of the contest on his Instagram Story and drew comparisons between Clark and Stephen Curry.

Caitlyn (Caitlin) playing like curry rn

Caitlin Clark has had an amazing senior season and has lived up to the expectations in the NCAA March Madness. Averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per game, per ESPN, the 6ft sharpshooter has led the Hawkeyes to their program’s third Final Four appearance.

Which college did Ben Shelton go to?

Ben Shelton has mesmerized tennis fans with his huge serves and powerful forehand shots. However, before becoming a big name professionally, Ben played college tennis for a couple of years.

In mid-2020, Shelton committed to represent the Florida Gators. He had a pretty successful freshman year, having a 28-5 record. His presence also helped the Gators win the Southern Conference regular season title and the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Shelton managed to improve in his sophomore season, finishing the year with a 37-5 record. Apart from clinching the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships without dropping a single set, he also led the Gators to defend their SEC title. Finally, Shelton won the 2022 NCAA Singles Championships, resulting in him receiving honors such as the SEC Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA journalist, has had a passion for the game for over a decade.

