“LeHurtMyFeelings”: Kevin Love Painfully Revisits 10-Year-Old Memory as LeBron James Tells Luka Doncic to ‘Fit the F*** Out’

Kevin Love has been on a generational Instagram run these last few weeks. It all started when Jimmy Butler said he wanted out of Miami, and fittingly, Love declared his retirement once Butler made his way to Golden State. However, LeBron James’ message to Luka Doncic ahead of his Lakers debut made Love come out of his ‘early retirement.’

Last night, Luka made his debut for the Lakers as they hosted the Jazz. Before the game, James shared a powerful message for Doncic.

“Luka be your f***ing self. Don’t fit in, fit the f*** out,” James told his new teammate.

It was a great gesture on James’ behalf, making sure that Doncic doesn’t worry about stepping on anyone’s toes, and rather plays his natural game. However, this message reminded Kevin Love of a dark time. 10 years ago, almost to the day, LeBron James took to X (then Twitter) to express his frustration at Love following a forgettable performance.

On Feb 7th, 2015, James took to Twitter, and wrote, “Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be apart of something special! Just my thoughts.”

Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be apart of something special! Just my thoughts — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2015

Kevin Love shared the same to his Instagram with a hilarious caption, expressing how he’s masked his pain. Love wrote,

“Punching the air right now!!! [sad emoticon] Just my thoughts @kingjames #10yearslaterstillahater #LeHurtMyFeelings”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

For Love to point out the irony in the difference in James’ statement is hilarious. However, it could also show how James has changed in the last decade. In 2015, he was 30 and back in Cleveland, letting everyone else know it was his team. Now, at 40, this message to Luka could mean that James is handing the reins over, and now it’s Doncic’s team.

We’ll hope someone asks James about the Love’s post, and see how he reacts to his former teammate’s pain.