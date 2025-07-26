Jonathan Kuminga Open to Kings Move Amid Prolonged Prolonged Free Agency

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. | Credits- Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What could have been a very exciting offseason for Golden State Warriors fans has turned into one of dread. They haven’t made any major additions to the roster, aside from a couple of late second-round picks from the Draft, and the Jonathan Kuminga situation has gone from bad to worse.

It’s clear that the Congolese baller no longer wants to be part of the Dubs. He wants to be a first or second option, and Head Coach Steve Kerr hasn’t been able to run the team with Kuminga as the centerpiece. The issue, however, has been finding a way out. Kuminga has placed a high value on every trade package, one that other teams have been unwilling to match.

As a result, Kuminga hasn’t agreed to a contract that would allow the Warriors to sign-and-trade him, leaving him to explore free agency, an option that likely won’t land him a big payday. Recent reports, however, have linked him to the Sacramento Kings, a franchise the Warriors were previously reluctant to deal with regarding Kuminga.

Warriors insider Anthony Slater revealed in an ESPN podcast that Kuminga has had contact with Kings’ General Manager Scott Perry for the first time, and was impressed with what they were offering. “He liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave, and he’s open-minded to the idea of Sacramento,” Slater said.

Jonathan Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the “last couple days” and is “open-minded” to the idea of playing in Sacramento, per @anthonyVslater It is the first time he has communicated with Scott Perry, Doug Christie, and B.J. Armstrong (Via @ESPN1320) pic.twitter.com/PRkL5vXNyd — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 25, 2025

“And I think part of that pitch is, you’re talking starting role, you’re talking bigger opportunity than the Warriors are [giving] necessarily now. And I think that’s the part that shouldn’t get lost in this whole situation.”

Slater then emphasized that Kuminga isn’t just chasing money, he’s also looking to be the star in a new team. And the Kings, for now, seem to be the only team that can make that happen. “Kuminga is not just looking for the exact contract he wants and free agency. He’s looking for the opportunity he wants on the court,” Slater concluded.

Kuminga was selected seventh overall in the 2021 Draft and played a supporting role in Golden State’s championship win during his rookie season. Expectations were high, but it soon became evident that he wasn’t part of Kerr’s long-term plans. To his credit, Kuminga didn’t shy away from calling the Warriors out in front of the media.

It appears the relationship between the two is now beyond repair. A move away, and soon, would be best for both parties, especially for the Warriors, who are looking to clear salary space to make additions ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.