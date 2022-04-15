“Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant? Who is better?”: Kendrick Perkins compares the two young supremely talented stars

Both Morant and Edwards have had a brilliant 2021-22 season leading their teams to the playoffs

We can safely say that the league is in good hands. Once legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and others hang up their boots, it will be up to the next generation of players to take the game forward.

Speaking of next generation of players, two of them come to mind immediately – Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards. Both Morant and Edwards have been electrifying, to say the least ever since they entered the league in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Morant and Edwards leave crowds spellbound with their ridiculous athleticism and often put opponent players on posters. Morant is on the course to winning the league’s Most Improved Player Award and Edwards has been a force both offensively and defensively this year.

ESPN Analyst and former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins compared the two based on various parameters

Kendrick Perkins joined NBA Today to talk about the differences and similarities between Ja’s and Edward’s games.

‘Big Perk’ compared the two on the basis of 5 parameters – Generational Talent, Swag/Marketability, Social Media, Athleticism, and Team. They scored equally on Generational Talent and Athleticism.

Ja Morant ❌ Anthony Edwards@KendrickPerkins breaks down which star has the edge in the Grizzlies-Wolves playoff matchup 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RoovK3kmjX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 14, 2022

Ja was adjudged the more marketable player and Edwards took home the better social media game honors despite the former having more followers.

Finally, Morant was able to edge out ‘Ant-Man’ in the Team parameter due to the Grizzlies’ phenomenal performance this season. A lot of fans criticized the parameters stating that they should have rather been about the tendencies, basketball IQ, drives to the basket, and so on.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other in the first round of the playoffs this year and the entire focus will be on how these super athletic and dynamic young players are able to perform. Get your popcorn ready!

