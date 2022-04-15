Basketball

“Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant? Who is better?”: Kendrick Perkins compares the two young supremely talented stars

"Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant? Who is better?": Kendrick Perkins compares the two young supremely talented stars
Rishabh Gangwani

Previous Article
“Why Ja Morant over Trae Young?”: Atlanta Hawks beat writers grumble over each others’ All-NBA ballots ahead of 2022 NBA play-in game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant? Who is better?": Kendrick Perkins compares the two young supremely talented stars
“Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant? Who is better?”: Kendrick Perkins compares the two young supremely talented stars

Both Morant and Edwards have had a brilliant 2021-22 season leading their teams to the…