“These are for you and your sister!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo brings NBA Twitter to its knees after giving away his shoes and jersey to young fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no haters. The Bucks superstar is always smiling and is just an overall nice, wholesome guy to be around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave away his shoes and his jersey to a pair of young fans after his game against the Pacers – Fans loved the interaction of the star with the young brother and sister.

The sibling pair was ecstatic to get the gentle giant’s game-worn memorabilia. Making a young kid’s day is very wholesome – as a dad, Giannis must have felt good.

The Greek Freak has always been an approachable guy with his fans. He rocked up to A fast food joint after winning the championship and celebrated with the regular people there! The people of Milwaukee really love their star man, and he loves them back.

The Milwaukee big man has always been on the up – never stopping the grind. Great players and just another NBA athlete differ only in one place – perseverance.

And maybe humility to accept that there will always be someone better than you, and all you have to do is be the best version of yourself. Giannis has that mentality down, and along with the underrated Bucks team, he seems to be thriving.

More than a game 🙏🏽🤎 pic.twitter.com/IicG3UWpnT — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 29, 2021

Here’s what a few fans had to say on Twitter about Giannis:

Giannis you are the best 😭🙌🏽🔥 — Blasian Ricks (@blasian1nvasion) November 29, 2021

Fan interaction is what makes the game beautiful. Almost every player out there interacts with their fans in some way or the other, but Giannis just feels homely. He doesn’t have any airs about him. He’s like that neighborhood friend to everybody knows.

ALL NBA WHOLESOME 👌 — Akthemessiah (@akthemessiah) November 29, 2021

As a person who knew what struggles were, sharing a room with 4 brothers and a mother in Greece, giving back is baked into Giannis. It isn’t a PR stunt, it’s his genuine nature and love for the fans. In a world where there is a lot of haughtiness, players like the second Antetokounmpo brother are a breath of fresh air.

