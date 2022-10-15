full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for “Jordan Poole has PTSD Now”: NBA Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Draymond Green Dapping the 23 year old

“Jordan Poole has PTSD Now”: NBA Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Draymond Green Dapping the 23 year old

Arjun Julka
|Sat Oct 15 2022

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole hug it out amid rumors of the Warriors facing a crisis post the punching incident. 

In what Steve Kerr described as the biggest crisis of his tenure as Warriors head coach, a couple of weeks back, an ugly altercation broke out between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. However, nobody in their wildest dream would have imagined what transpired next.

Green would throw down a vicious punch at Poole, nearly knocking him out. What happened next may have dented the Warriors’ image of having a perfect culture, as the video of the above incident would get leaked.

Following this unfortunate incident, Green decided to take time off the team, offering a public apology for his actions. Surprisingly the former DPOY was let off the hook with a mere fine.

According to reports, veteran Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney were heavily working behind the scenes to get the team together.

Also read: “Jordan Poole’s a Professional and I’m a Professional”: Draymond Green Addresses Media Post Hiatus 

Well, Iggy and Loon’s efforts wouldn’t go in vain, with Green and Poole looking on good terms, hugging it out, and patting each other during the recent game against the Nuggets.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green dap each other up before the game against the Nuggets.

This wasn’t the only time that the two showcased team spirit, with the following instance having Green dap Poole on a floater shot.

Nevertheless, social media was quick to react to the situation hailing Poole.

Draymond Green addresses the media on moving forward with Jordan Poole.

The 2022-23 season is going to be a challenging year for Green, who faces his career’s most difficult challenge. Many predict this to be the four-time champ’s last ride with the Dubs. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is in no mood to pay heed to any of this noise, addressing how things would be going forward with Poole.

Green is eligible for an extension but will have to wait, given the Warriors may have Poole and Wiggins on priority. Thus it’s time the former Michigan player plays the best basketball of his life.

Also read: “I Have Two Years Left on my Deal”: $60 Million Draymond Green Reveals Why he Won’t Let Contract Drama Linger

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, be it matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of cuisines.

Read more from Arjun Julka