“Jordan Poole has PTSD Now”: NBA Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Draymond Green Dapping the 23 year old

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole hug it out amid rumors of the Warriors facing a crisis post the punching incident.

In what Steve Kerr described as the biggest crisis of his tenure as Warriors head coach, a couple of weeks back, an ugly altercation broke out between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. However, nobody in their wildest dream would have imagined what transpired next.

Green would throw down a vicious punch at Poole, nearly knocking him out. What happened next may have dented the Warriors’ image of having a perfect culture, as the video of the above incident would get leaked.

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice 😳 pic.twitter.com/sliuf0doJj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 7, 2022

Following this unfortunate incident, Green decided to take time off the team, offering a public apology for his actions. Surprisingly the former DPOY was let off the hook with a mere fine.

According to reports, veteran Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney were heavily working behind the scenes to get the team together.

Also read: “Jordan Poole’s a Professional and I’m a Professional”: Draymond Green Addresses Media Post Hiatus

Well, Iggy and Loon’s efforts wouldn’t go in vain, with Green and Poole looking on good terms, hugging it out, and patting each other during the recent game against the Nuggets.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green dap each other up before the game against the Nuggets.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole seem to have squashed their beef pic.twitter.com/Cqg7nW6DfX — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 15, 2022

This wasn’t the only time that the two showcased team spirit, with the following instance having Green dap Poole on a floater shot.

Nevertheless, social media was quick to react to the situation hailing Poole.

Poole has PTSD now, you saw that flinch — tonio (@ANTONIOEESPARZA) October 15, 2022

Poole definitely thought it’d be a harder slap — curry 3-1 lebron (@LeEyepoke) October 15, 2022

Yep. They definitely told him that they’d take care of him if he gets along with Draymond for a few months. — Ricardo Estill (@91PRETTYRICKY) October 15, 2022

So we’re all just moving on like nothing happened — Beezy (@Beezy267) October 15, 2022

We going to be analyzing every little thing throughout the season? — Tems open my DM (@Sxheed_o) October 15, 2022

They called this a foul lol Nba officiating unparalleled — Nnaji by Nature (@nuggetstan11) October 15, 2022

Draymond Green addresses the media on moving forward with Jordan Poole.

The 2022-23 season is going to be a challenging year for Green, who faces his career’s most difficult challenge. Many predict this to be the four-time champ’s last ride with the Dubs. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is in no mood to pay heed to any of this noise, addressing how things would be going forward with Poole.

Draymond on moving forward with Jordan Poole: “Jordan’s a professional and I’m a professional. We have a job to do.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 13, 2022

Green is eligible for an extension but will have to wait, given the Warriors may have Poole and Wiggins on priority. Thus it’s time the former Michigan player plays the best basketball of his life.

Also read: “I Have Two Years Left on my Deal”: $60 Million Draymond Green Reveals Why he Won’t Let Contract Drama Linger