“Jordan Poole isn’t even a FINALIST for Most Improved Player”: Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ rising star gets the snub for MIP

Jordan Poole has been instrumental for the Golden State Warriors this season and yet the NBA voters have snubbed him for MIP

There are very few players that can climb out of a G-league spot and put up almost all-star-like numbers in a team with three all-time greats.

Jordan Poole has been a rare find. Just one year ago he was in the G-league and on his playoff debut last night, he put 30 points and took home the win.

Jordan Poole was in the G-League last season. Tonight he had 30 points in his playoff debut. Only Wilt had more in Warriors history. pic.twitter.com/K5yTXr9FLU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

For a player to come out of the G-league and become so instrumental in a star-studded team is insanely rare. Jordan’s talent has been praised by his teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green time and time again.

Yet, he has been snubbed out of the top three for the Most Improved Player award.

Also read: “Jordan Poole is second only to Wilt Chamberlain after dropping 30 in Playoff debut”: Warriors youngster scores the most points in a postseason debut for the Dubs since ‘Wilt the Stilt’

Twitter is furious over the snubbing of Jordan Poole

The biggest question on everyone’s mind today is, how on earth is Jordan not in the top three for the Most Improved Player award.

As the NBA announced the top three for each category, everyone was shocked. We were extremely surprised to find out that Poole was given the snub.

Whether it is voter bias or a lack of enthusiasm, we don’t know. The truth is this could be one of the biggest robberies in NBA history.

Jordan Poole isn’t even a FINALIST for Most Improved Player. This is one of the biggest robberies in NBA HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/axgshMObFs — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 17, 2022

Teammate Draymond Green was also very vocal about the snub. He went on a long rant during his post-practice press conference.

In light of Jordan Poole not being named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award, he is what Draymond Green said regarding Poole’s candidacy and the award in general today after practice: pic.twitter.com/AnHX3oAd5e — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 17, 2022

His comments are valid and we too believe that the NBA award system needs a rethink.

Also read: “Jordan Poole has become the Robin to Stephen Curry’s Batman!”: Warriors’ duo becomes the first set of teammates to lead the NBA in FT shooting percentage