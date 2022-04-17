“Jordan Poole is second only to Wilt Chamberlain after dropping 30 in Playoff debut”: Warriors youngster scores the most points in a postseason debut for the Dubs since ‘Wilt the Stilt’

Jordan Poole has scored the most points in a Warriors debut since Wilt Chamberlain following a blow-out win over the Nuggets.

With Steph Curry still rehabbing his ankle injury, Jordan Poole was given the start tonight for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets. It’s safe to say that this was the right choice by Steve Kerr as Poole dropped a whopping 30 points in his Playoff debut to blow Nikola Jokic and company out of the water.

It’s incredible to think that Poole was in the G-League a year ago and is now contributing to a Warriors team that can make it to the NBA Finals if they stay the course. His 30 points came in an incredibly efficient fashion too as he attempted merely 13 field goals on the night.

He was lights out in the first half, starting the game off going 6-6 from the field. Make no mistake, Jordan Poole wasn’t just cutting to the basket for off-ball cuts. He was knee deep in perimeter shoots, everything from side-step 3s to pull-ups 3s in semi-transition.

When asked about whether or not he’ll lobby for a starting spot with Steve Kerr, Jordan hilariously said, “No comment.”

Jordan Poole scores the second most points in a Warriors Playoff debut since Wilt Chamberlain.

You know you played you’re a** off when your name gets brought up next to Chamberlain’s. Wilt Chamberlain has been the gold standard for statistical achievements ever since he entered the league. Over half a century later and that still has not changed.

Jordan Poole dropping 30 points tonight is the most points scored in a Warriors debut in the postseason since Wilt Chamberlain had himself 35 points in 1960 against the Syracuse Nationals in Game 1.

Jordan Poole playoff debut: 30 PTS

9-13 FG

5-7 3P Only one Warriors player had more in his playoff debut — Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/uBdqdRW8sz — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

The first day of the 2022 Playoffs was a fantastic day for young players in the league. Jordan Poole led the Dubs in scoring, Anthony Edwards had 36 in a Timberwolves, Tyrese Maxey dropped 38 points, and Ja Morant notched a solid 32 points.

Safe to say that the league in his good hands during the 2020s.