“Jordan Poole has become the Robin to Stephen Curry’s Batman!”: Warriors’ duo becomes the first set of teammates to lead the NBA in FT shooting percentage

Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry lead the league in FT percentage, shooting at 92.4% and 92.3% from the charity stripe

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is about to an end tonight. All 30 teams would step on the floor, as there are 15 matchups for the final day of the NBA regular season. The Golden State Warriors head to New Orleans, as they face the Pelicans for Game #82 of the season.

This game holds a lot of importance for the Dubs in terms of final playoff seeding. If the Warriors end up winning tonight, they will continue to remain the #3 seed. However, if they lose, their final seeding would be determined by the Mavericks-Spurs game. If the Mavericks win that contest after the Dubs lose, they would take the #3 seed. If the Spurs win, the #3 seed stays with the Warriors.

Also Read: “Jordan Poole is going to be a key piece in the run we’re about to make!”: Klay Thompson has huge praise for the young star after Warriors successfully complete a 21-point comeback over the Jazz

With Stephen Curry out, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would again have to put on big numbers to make sure the #3 seed stays with the team.

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry are #1 and #2 in the NBA for FT percentage

Jordan Poole is having a great breakout season. After a strong start to the 2021-22 season, Poole slowed down a little when Klay Thompson returned. However, he’s back and has been excellent since the All-Star break.

Poole had a recent 17 game streak of scoring 20 or more points. This streak was longer than Stephen Curry or any other Warrior has had this year. Apart from that, Jordan Poole also led the NBA in 3-pointers made in March.

With the final game of the season happening tomorrow, Jordan Poole is likely to end the season with the highest free throw percentage. He leads the league at 92.4% with Steph following closely with 92.3%.

Steph Curry is 275/298 from the stripe: 92.28% Jordan Poole is 242/262 from the stripe: 92.36% Jordan Poole is currently the league best FT shooter. If he misses a FT tomorrow, he will likely fall behind Curry. Good thing he’s got ice water in his veins. — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) April 10, 2022

By being #1 and #2 on the list, the Warriors duo has made history. They became the first set of teammates to lead the NBA in FT percentage.

Also Read: “Ja Morant isn’t the Most Improved Player, he’s an MVP candidate!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks up Jordan Poole for the MIP honors, gives his explanation for the same

If Poole keeps getting better as he has, the Warriors’ future seems bright.