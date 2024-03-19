“Jordan Poole Off the Bench”: Former 1x All-Star Picks Best Team for D’Angelo Russell if He Parts with Lakers

There is no better time to be a fan of the game when we’re living in the media age. Numerous former players and legends have started their own podcasts on various other platforms. Fans get to see and hear uncandid stories that would never see the light of day otherwise. One such player who has been gaining much traction through his podcast is Jeff Teague, especially with his latest proposition for the Los Angeles Lakers. The host of the Club 520 Podcast made an interesting offer for the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for D’Angelo Russell’s services.

The 1x All-Star believes D’Angelo Russell would be a better fit with the Washington Wizards than the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyus Jones would be a better fit for LA. According to Teague, Tyus Jones doesn’t turn the ball over, he can make threes, he can make his shots, he’s efficient and he doesn’t need the ball to be that guy. He would be a better fit in the Lakers system than D-Lo.

Jeff Teague also felt that DLo on the other hand would be a better fit in Washington. Teague took Russell’s 2018-19 season with the Brooklyn Nets as an example.

“D-Lo, like if you put the ball in his hands, he can make sh*t happen. Like, when he was in Brooklyn…If you put the ball in his and let him rock with a coach that get up and down, he’s special bro. He could be special.”

When asked if he liked the duo of D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Poole, Teague said, “I don’t like Poole, Poole off the bench.” But the former All-Star was fine with Kyle Kuzma pairing up with Russell in the starting lineup.

While D’Angelo Russell with the Washinton Wizards may make some sense, the same cannot be said for Tyus Jones in LA. The Lakers need a player other than AD and LBJ to take the scoring load and shoot threes in bunches.

Tyus Jones may be more efficient with the ball in his hands but his point production is nowhere near the same as D’Angelo Russell’s. And that is something that the Lakers desperately need on their current roster.

Teague offers new landing spot for D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell did have one of his best years with the Brooklyn Nets. Russell was traded to the Nets back in 2017. But his 2018-19 season with the Nets could be considered a breakout year.

Russell averaged 21.1 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.2 SPG during that season, as per Statmuse. He also played 81 out of 82 games for the Nets, leading them to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

While the team may have experienced an early playoff exit at the hands of the 76ers, it was impressive to see a Nets team without any true superstar to make it to the playoffs while other teams with proper cores did not even make it to the postseason.

But coming back to Jeff Teague’s proposal of Russell and Jones switching places. D’Angelo in Washington may work for the Wizards but having Tyus Jones in Russell’s place in LA won’t end up working out due to the Lakers’ current roster. Although, it is interesting to see how Teague sees the game and what he feels would work out for both teams.