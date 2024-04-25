Rich Eisen Debunks “Dumbest” Take in 21 Years of NFL Draft Coverage

The LA Chargers currently hold the 5th overall pick in the draft and various scenarios have been presented for that pick. Few mock drafts predict they will pick a receiver, given the fact they lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency. Others say Jim Harbaugh might trade down or trade away the pick to gain draft capital and fill the squad through later rounds. However, the odds of them drafting a QB, have been gaining traction, something which Rich Eisen considers as the worst take he has heard in his career.

Advertisement

The odds of picking a QB for the Chargers were slim when mock drafts started coming out but now the bookmakers give it 15-1 odds and Eisen can’t fathom this. Calling it the dumbest thing he has heard involving any draft on the recent episode of Rich Eisen show, he asserted that the Chargers have one of the best shot-callers in Justin Herbert, and there is no way Harbaugh is trading him away. Even if we humour this notion, the cap hit that comes with it, will turn, Los Angeles, into a poverty franchise. He stated,

” This is my 21st NFL Draft I am associated with the NFL Network, 18th being here in person. That is the dumbest thing I have heard involving any draft that Jim Harbaugh is going to take this job and trade away Justin Herbert and take a cap hit that’s probably equal to the amount of money that Terry Benedict has in one of these casinos here in town.”

Eisen started that the Chargers will trade away their pick to the Vikings if JJ McCarthy lands in the draft as the 5th overall pick. The Chargers get the 11th and 23rd picks, and they still get to draft a receiver or a Right Tackle.

While the mock drafts predict these trades, the rumour that the Chargers pick a QB, came from a social media account of Antonio Brown, known for spreading these types of rumours.

Who Started the LA Chargers Rumor?

As per Rich Eisen, there is a cat’s in a hell chance that the Chargers pick a QB with Herbert in the squad. So the rumour that they might, have come from none other than Antonio Brown’s X account, CTESPN Network. Brown who claims that his page is one of the most credible sources, insisted that one of his sources told him that Herbert had a physical following the surgery on his index finger and it didn’t go as planned. There are questions about his involvement in the camp, and if this doesn’t get resolved, the trade with the Vikings is on the cards.

This so-called speculation or ‘news’ brought the odds of the Chargers picking up a QB to shoot up from +2500 to +900 as per one of the hosts of ESPN BET Live, named Joe Fortenbaugh, who tweeted the odds on his X account. Another one of his sources stated that Minnesota is not sold on any QB in the draft, and that’s why they shifted their focus to Herbert. However, the trade package is yet to be decided.

There is no substance in any of the AB84 posts but if the trade does happen, it will be the biggest story this off-season. Harbaugh is familiar with McCarthy’s game and Herbert might want a change in scenery. Minnesota has one of the best offences and just needs a QB who can get the best out of that. However, the trade is unlikely to happen because the Vikings would be giving up a lot of draft capital and would be taking on Herbert’s massive contract, especially at the time when Justin Jefferson is up for a contract extension.