mobile app bar

Adrian Newey Cannot Join Ferrari as Early as You Think; F1 Journo Spills the Beans on Contract Details With Red Bull

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Adrian Newey Cannot Join Ferrari as Early as You Think; F1 Journo Spills the Beans on Contract Details With Red Bull

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Reports of Adrian Newey want to depart Red Bull have emerged in the past couple of hours. BBC Sport’s Andrew Benson confirmed that the 65-year-old has expressed his intention to leave the team. This has sparked rumors that the Briton is heading to Ferrari, with many touting him to be spearheading the Italian outfit’s charge from 2025 onwards. However, Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater has revealed that it may be a couple of years before Newey can begin working for Ferrari.

Firstly, Newey has a contract with Red Bull that expires at the end of the 2025 season. Secondly, as per the terms of his contract, he cannot start working for a rival without serving at least a year of gardening leave.

Slater explained, “What I can also say of his contractual situation is that he is contracted at Red Bull Racing until the end of 2025. And as I understand it, he would have to serve another year of gardening leave. Which would mean he would not be able to work for another Formula 1 team until 2027.”

View on Website

The earliest reports of Newey’s exit from the Milton-Keynes-based team emerged out of the German publication Auto Motor und Sport. Soon after, BBC Sport also confirmed these reports. That’s not it, as AMuS has also reported that the Briton has been sighted in Bologna, Italy.

However, there has been no official announcement or communication from either Red Bull or Newey with respect to these developments. Slater also revealed that as far as Red Bull are concerned, they have not been made aware of any offer for Newey’s services from a rival F1 team.

Why could Adrian Newey be keen on leaving Red Bull?

Paddock rumors suggest that Adrian Newey has been angling for a move away from Red Bull ever since the recent Christian Horner controversy resulted in a reported internal power struggle emerging within the team. The cracks first started to emerge when Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, demanded the sacking of Horner.

An independent barrister, however, dismissed the grievance against Horner after a female employee launched allegations of “inappropriate behavior” towards her. In the aftermath of these developments, Jos was quoted as asking for Horner’s removal.

He explained that ever since Red Bull began investigating Horner, there has been a divide within the team. But Red Bull’s official statement told a different story, claiming that the team were united and the bonds were stronger than ever before. Interestingly, the former Arrows F1 driver has not been seen in the Red Bull garage ever since he made those comments.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these