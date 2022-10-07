Jordan Poole Once Asked Zendaya Out On A Date While Using His Klay Thompson Connection

Jordan Poole wasn’t hesitant in shooting his shot at Zendaya back in 2019 while utilizing his connection to Klay Thompson.

Jordan Poole has been in the news for all the wrong reasons these past few days. His altercation with Draymond Green during Warriors practice recently saw him get sucker punched in the face by the former Defensive Player of the Player.

NBA Twitter has since gone up in flames regarding the events. Everything from Trae Young claiming Dray wants to go to the Lakers to Shannon Sharpe saying if he was Jordan Poole he’d fight Green every single day until he won, the Warriors seem to be in for a long couple of days.

While the internet goes berserk over the Poole-Green debacle, it’s fun to take a look back at a lighter situation regarding the Dubs youngster.

Also read: Draymond Green Jordan Poole Fight Footage Released by TMZ, Punch Insanely More Dangerous Than Expected

Jordan Poole shot his shot at Zendaya via Instagram comments.

Draymond Green once said on his podcast that the second Poole made it onto the Warriors roster, he showcased just how confident he was in his abilities. Well, the 2019 first round draftee certainly proved this to be true when he took to his newest teammate, Klay Thompson’s, girlfriend’s comments to shoot his shot at Zendaya.

Laura Harrier and Klay were dating back in 2019 and when the former posted a picture of herself and the Warriors sharpshooter together, Poole immediately took to the comments. He @’ed both Klay and Zendaya and asked them, “double date?”

LMAO IS THAT OUR ROOKIE pic.twitter.com/g6NwNMU8Ll — (@soursharleezy) September 16, 2019

For reference, Zendaya and Laura acted together in the MCU Spiderman movies together, hence the connection.

The ‘Euphoria’ star never responded to Poole publicly but it’s unclear if they ever had contact in private or in the DMs.

Jordan Poole plays better with attractive women sitting courtside?

Ever since Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the internet has fallen in love with the narrative that Jordan Poole ‘seeing baddies’ sitting courtside automatically means he’s going to go off. This is because he dropped 17 points in the Game 2 victory after reportedly seeing 2 attractive blonde sitting in the front row.

Soon, memes began to circulate about how Zendaya would eventually show up to support Poole and get him going on the court. However, it should be stated that according to a multitude of sources, the two have never actually dated.

Also read: “Draymond Green Can Never Finish the Job!”: Skip Bayless Rags on Warrior After His Punch to Jordan Poole Fails to Hurt Young Star