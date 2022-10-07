Draymond Green Jordan Poole Fight Footage Released by TMZ, Punch Insanely More Dangerous Than Expected

Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole was far more serious than what it was made out to be

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole aren’t exactly best friends at this point in time.

Both players are looking to bag a max contract from their current employers. And while Green still has a whole 2 years left on his current deal, Poole will be a free agent during the next offseason. Making it imperative he signs a new contract now. But, given the Warriors’ already massive luxury tax bill, they aren’t quite willing to give him the amount he wants.

The result? Reports suggest JP has turned in to training camp with an attitude about him, something Draymond evidently didn’t like.

The Warriors are reviewing an altercation in which Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice, sources told @wojespn.

When this was initially reported, sources also said that the Warriors’ young star was unhurt and continued his drills after practice as well. And without any extra context, this would imply the punch thrown wasn’t too hard.

But now that TMZ has given us the missing piece to the puzzle, it’s fair to say that this picture has gotten a whole lot nastier.

Draymond Green’s punch most definitely didn’t look like he was holding back while hitting Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole may have been acting out because of contract talks, and probably deserved a harsh talking to. Heck, some old-heads might even say a physical… scolding.

But what happened instead has left every NBA fan watching, absolutely horrified.

That’s not a punch you throw at a teammate, even if it is to bring them back down to Earth. No, that’s a punch thrown with some real power behind it, meant to hurt someone. In fact, it even has many questioning the validity of the report that Jordan Poole went on with practice.

The Golden State Warriors may have only just won the NBA championship. But they might already be in a far shakier spot than most teams in the NBA.

Will Jordan Poole and Draymond Green ever want to play together again?

The topic of this argument is hardly a new one for Draymond Green.

During Kevin Durant’s time in the Bay Area, Green was reported to jaw at KD for a very similar reason- the fact that Golden State has won it all without him.

It may be hard for Warriors fans to admit, but this is turning into a problem that Dray has to address.

Otherwise, it could be the unmaking of yet another Dubs championship team.

