“Job’s not done, we still got one more game”: Jordan Poole channelizes his inner Kobe Bryant after combining for 80 points with The Splash Brothers in Game 3 win over the Nuggets

Dropping 27 points, Jordan Poole continues his impressive run of game-winning performances as the Warriors grab a 118-113 Game 3 win over the Nuggets.

After successfully winning the first two games of their first-round matchup at Chase Center, the Warriors had a much more competitive battle against the Nuggets in Game 3. Playing at the Ball Arena, Nikola Jokic and co. definitely looked like a more determined team than the previous two games. However, after 11 lead changes and 11 ties, it was the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole who shined to hand Denver their 3rd loss of the series.

Playing 38:21 minutes, Nikola Jokic had a huge 37-point, 18-rebound double-double. However, the 2021 MVP’s historic night was eclipsed by the three GSW guards – Curry (27/3/6 coming off the bench), Klay (26 points), and Poole (27 points on 69.2% FG).

– Steph Curry: 27 Points, 53% FG, 3 3PM – Klay Thompson: 26 Points, 55% FG, 6 3PM – Jordan Poole: 27 Points, 69% FG, 3 3PM SPLASH BROS. 🔥🔥🔥

Jordan Poole channelizes his inner Kobe Bryant in the postgame interview after going 3-0 up

Poole, who has emerged to be one of the crucial pieces in the team, has led the Warriors in total points so far in the series. JP3 has been averaging a solid 28.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on an impressive 66.7/59.1/81 shooting split.

During the postgame interview, Jordan Poole even channelised his inner Kobe Bryant when he spoke about the “job not being done yet”. Poole spoke about the series:

“Jobs not done. We still got one more game… Get our rest. Hydrate. And then come back and go against a really good team again.”

Jordan Poole says job not done yet

Things don’t look to be going in the Nuggets’ way. In playoffs history, teams facing a 3-0 deficit in a series are 0-143. It is near impossible for Jokic and co. to stun the Warriors now, and prevent a second straight sweep in two years.

As for Steve Kerr’s boys, they seem to be locked in and look forward to winning the series in Game 4 on the 24th of April.