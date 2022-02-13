“Josh Giddey really holds the record for the youngest and second youngest triple-double in NBA history”: The OKC rookie joins Luka Doncic as the only players to record multiple triple-doubles as teens

Josh Giddey had a huge night despite the Thunder’s 5-point loss to the Bulls, recording 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 14-point lead resulting in DeMar DeRozan and co. completing a come-from-the-back 101-106 win. Despite the disappointing loss, there were quite a few positive takeaways for this young Thunder team. Giving an incredible fight to the top seed Chicago Bulls, it was Luguentz Dort with 31 points and Josh Giddey with an amazing 11-point triple-double.

In the 32:46 minutes the rookie played in the contest, the Australian managed to stuff the stat sheet – 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. With the second triple-double of his career, Giddey now creates OKC franchise history as the most number of triple-doubles in a season by a rookie.

Josh Giddey tonight: 11 PTS

12 REB

10 AST That’s his 2nd triple-double, the most by a rookie in OKC franchise history (Russ only had 1 in his rookie season). pic.twitter.com/3GiOrWtjbO — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2022

Josh Giddey joins Luka Doncic as the only players to record multiple triple-doubles as teenagers

With his Saturday night’s performance, Josh also becomes the second-youngest player to record a triple-double. The youngest player to do so? Josh Giddey earlier this year.

Josh Giddey has logged his second career triple-double, the second youngest triple-double in NBA history 📊 (he also holds the record for first 😌) pic.twitter.com/506Rg8ZFAI — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 13, 2022

There are only 4 players in history to record triple-doubles as teenagers. That list further shortens to only 2 players with multiple triple-doubles as teens – Luka Doncic (4) and now Josh Giddey (2).

Josh Giddey joins Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles as teenagers. At 19 years & 125 days, Giddey becomes the youngest player to record multiple triple-doubles based on age at time of their 2nd triple-double. pic.twitter.com/EAHEEVnOll — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2022

Almost 240 days away from his 20th birthday, Giddey has ample time to overtake the Slovenian star as the teenager with the most number of triple-doubles.

Giddey has been shattering several records this season. Currently averaging 12/7.7/6.2, surely, the franchise would have no regrets drafting this 6-foot-8 phenom with their 6th pick.